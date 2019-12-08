Taylor Swift Is Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party At #CapitalJBB

The superstar turns 30 next week so we had to celebrate backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball.

Taylor Swift is headlining Capital's Jingle Bell Ball tonight (Sunday 8 December) and we cannot wait to see her wow the audience with her huge hits.

The 'Lover' songstress turns 30 next Friday and is looking forward to it so, to celebrate the occasion, Capital threw her a surprise birthday party, equipped with a pink Connie the Caterpillar cake and all.

The singer was a big fan of her pink Connie the Caterpillar cake. Picture: Global

Capital Evening presenter Jimmy Hill spoke to the star backstage before her performance, and greeted her with an interviewing grotto full of pink balloons and a balloon sign reading HAPPY TAY.

After greeting Taylor and wishing her happy birthday, the star replied: "Thank you so much, this is so cute, the marble balloons are very high budget and there are even balloons with confetti inside them!"

The 'ME!' singer, who is known for her attention to detail in every part of her image, including her music videos and on-stage performances added: "None of these details are lost on me!".

Connie the Caterpillar went down a treat with the singer. Picture: Global

Jimmy pointed out: "We have Happy B-Tay on the wall for you", and the 'You Need To Calm Down' singer-songwriter loved it.

She commented: "I love it, cause Taylor starts with Tay, b-DAY ends with day, which rhymes with Tay, which is one letter off, you guys are great honestly."

As well as the balloons, we prepared a cake for the star, and Jimmy told her: "We got you a cake as well Taylor, this is pink as well, they're very popular in the United Kingdom".

The star loved the attention to detail Capital put in to her Birthday party. Picture: Global

He handed Taylor a pink version of the popular Colin the Caterpillar cake, which is called Connie, and surprisingly Taylor had already heard of the classic British cake.

She said: "This is absolutely something I've become familiar with, this is so nice, I have seen it before but not one this pink!"

Hilariously, she thought the caterpillar was actually a mouse, and said "it has a mouse face on it, it’s beautiful...Just to check, this isn't a prop right, I can take it?"

Before closing 2019's Jingle Bell Ball, the star continued to make it known how grateful she was for the gifts, gushing: "It’s really amazing all of the details, thank you, you've made me feel so special and you're the first people the celebrate my birthday."

Speaking about her upcoming 30th Birthday, which is on 13 of December, next Friday, she admitted she "wasn't scared of 30" and was in fact "happy about it, as people are saying your thirties is THE TIME".

