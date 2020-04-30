Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Shares Photos From Their Isolation As He Plays With Cat Benjamin Button

Taylor Swift is in isolation with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty / Joe Alwyn/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are spending their time in quarantine together.

Taylor Swift and her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn are notoriously private about their relationship, keeping each other off of social media to protect their privacy.

However, Joe has given a glimpse into their joint isolation on Instagram Stories, sharing a hilarious update on one of Taylor’s beloved cats Benjamin Button.

Taylor Swift Shares Stunning Bare-Faced Selfie As She References '22' Music Video

Clearly having fun playing around with the kitten – which Taylor adopted after he starred in her music video for ‘ME!’ – Joe shared a series of photos of the cat hiding in various places around the house.

Joe Alwyn larked about with Taylor Swift's cat Benjamin Button. Picture: Joe Alwyn/Instagram

Joe Alwyn posted a series of photos of Benjamin Button. Picture: Joe Alwyn/Instagram

After finding the cat in a brown paper bag, Benjamin later hid inside a cardboard box and then adorably underneath a patterned rug.

Joe shared a glimpse inside Taylor’s gorgeous home in the pictures, after she too shared an insight into her house when she posted a snap of her cat Olivia.

As well as a playing around with the cats, Joe also shared a photo of himself enjoying a glass of white wine after Taylor admitted in a recent interview she’s been spending the time in isolation “cooking while sipping a glass of wine.”

She told People: “I love spending a full evening cooking a meal while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music.”

Taylor Swift posted this hilarious snap of cat Olivia. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are in quarantine together. Picture: Getty

Joe has also seemingly been keeping himself busy by sketching, posting a string of his drawings to Instagram Stories.

The couple have been keeping in contact with their friends and family over FaceTime, with the ‘Lover’ singer telling SiriusXM: “During this time I know that a lot of my friends and I have been doing a sort of weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious.

“I think it’s really important that we all stay connected because, you know, isolation doesn’t have to be an all encompassing thing.”

Taylor sent her fans into meltdown earlier this week, when she posted a selfie from isolation with the caption: “Not a lot going on at the moment.”

Swifties were convinced it was an Easter Egg, as the quote was on a t-shirt Tay Tay wore in her 2012 music video for ’22’.

