Taylor Swift Shares Stunning Bare-Faced Selfie As She References '22' Music Video

28 April 2020, 15:32 | Updated: 28 April 2020, 15:41

Taylor Swift posted a stunning bare-faced selfie
Taylor Swift posted a stunning bare-faced selfie. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift shared a rare, makeup-free selfie from quarantine alongside a reference to her hit 2012 song ’22’.

Taylor Swift and her beloved cats are spending their time in isolation much like the rest of the world, with not much to keep them occupied.

Taking to Instagram to share a rare bare-faced selfie, Taylor displayed her natural beauty with just a subtle eyeliner flick and a nude lip.

“Not a lot going on at the moment,” she captioned the post shared with her 131 million followers.

Taylor Swift's cat Olivia entertained fans in this snap
Taylor Swift's cat Olivia entertained fans in this snap. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Long-term Swifties were quick to notice her caption was of course a reference to her 2012 single ’22’ where Tay Tay rocks a sequin t-shirt with the same slogan in the video.

Although Taylor has comments disabled on Instagram, it didn’t stop her fans flooding Twitter with their reactions to the selfie and many predicted the ‘You Need to Calm Down’ songstress was hinting at TS8 with her caption.

Taylor has been posting slightly more regularly while in quarantine, sharing a hilarious snap of her cat Olivia perched with its tail between its legs.

She also posted an adorable picture of herself with brother Austin, calling him “one of my best pals”.

In a snap taken from Taylor’s birthday celebrations, the pop star can be seen open-mouthed and wearing a glistening ‘birthday girl’ headband.

In the caption Taylor joked her expression was after “three glasses of wine.”

Her lookalike brother is stood by her side grinning in what looks like a busy bar.

Taylor captioned it: “It’s National Siblings Day! My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best pals, and I’m really proud of him because he’s in a film that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced).

“Photo by Gigi. My facial expression by 3 glasses of wine. #nationalsiblingsday.”

