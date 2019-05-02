WATCH: Taylor Swift Makes Epic Colourful Comeback At Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie’s opening performance at the Billboard Music Awards lit up the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift has just dropped her new single ‘Me’, which is part of her bright and colourful comeback as she moves on from her darker ‘Reputation’ era.

Performing her comeback single at the Billboard Music Awards, the 29 year old looked sensational in a dazzling pink/gold sequin playsuit and with her blonde hair in a ponytail to show off her pink dip-dyed locks.

Taylor Swift put on a colourful performance at the BBMAs. Picture: Getty

Joined by Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, who arrived Mary Poppins-style by gracing the stage via umbrella, Taylor and the rock star had the audience including their fellow celebrities mesmerised as they pranced around the stage.

With dancers clad in suits of pastel shades floating above the crowd and brightly-coloured lampposts and mirrors as their backdrop, Taylor proved her new era is her best one yet.

After opening the song with a marching band all dressed in pink boiler suits, we knew Taylor’s return would be a mood-lifting one, something which was proved when the camera panned across the audience to show there wasn’t one person without a smile on their face.

Taylor Swift was joined by Brendon Urie to perform 'Me'. Picture: Getty

In classically elegant Taylor fashion, the duo ended their performance being carried across the audience in the handle of a huge pink umbrella.

