Taylor Swift's New Album: Have Fans Figured Out The Title Of #TS7?

Taylor Swift's new album is dropping really soon! Picture: Taylor Swift/VEVO

Taylor Swift’s new album name has apparently been discovered by fans.

Taylor Swift is back with a brand new single and the release of her seventh studio album is imminent.

She’s been keeping the title of her new album under wraps. However, she recently revealed during an interview on the Zach Sang Show that her fans have figured out what it is.

“There are a few people who have gotten it," she said.

However, she then added: “I’m not gonna tell you who!"

When she dropped the record-breaking video for ‘Me!’, which features Panic At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, she tweeted: “So... the new album title is actually revealed somewhere in the video AND so is the title of the second single, but I haven’t seen people finding them yet…”

Naturally, it didn’t take long for Swifties to start digging and they’ve come up with some pretty awesome theories to back up their findings.

‘Rainbow’

During the Reputation era, Taylor kept her Instagram looking very black. However, it’s now filled with rainbow colours! There’s also lots of rainbows in her new music video, leading some fans to believe this is in fact the title.

‘Home’

One of the most convincing is ‘Home’. According to some fans, there are a lot of similarities between the ‘Me!’ and the childhood classic The Wizard of Oz. One of the most famous lines from the film is ‘there’s no place like home’. So it makes sense. Taylor could be finally finding her way back home after dealing with all those snakes and the drama that came with the Reputation era.

Somebody has also pointed out the fact you can’t spell the word home without the word me. Okay, this is a good one!

So the ME! Music video is giving me MAJOR Wizard of OZ vibes! From the set design, to the rainbows, to her Glinda dress! It’s all so magical, but also maybe Taylor is just finding her way back home 🏡 #ME @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/1fXCknEsa4 — Lizzie 🦋💐🌈 (@LizzieeSchultzz) April 26, 2019

‘Kaleidoscope’

Taylor has been flooding her social media with butterflies over the past few weeks, which fans believe is the symbol of her new era. And Kaleidoscope happens to be the name given to a group of butterflies.

Also, if you Google it, the words ‘multicoloured’, ‘rainbow-like’, and ‘ever-changing’ come up as synonyms. And all of those words could definitely be used to describe her new music video and her new aesthetic on Instagram. Pretty convincing, huh?

Taylor Swift album is called Kaleidoscope I’m callin it now pic.twitter.com/uqwfDnyk7Y — Gabby Hartzel (@gabbyhartzel) April 27, 2019

'Lover'

This one has come up a lot on Twitter. One fan wrote: “Guys she literally reblogged the person who asked for the album name and said “soon my LOVE” with 5 hearts. “Lover” is 5 letters and has a heart in it... we really did miss a big one.” Oh, yeah?!

Guys she literally reblogged the person who asked for the album name and said “soon my LOVE” with 5 hearts. “Lover” is 5 letters and has a heart in it... we really did miss a big one @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/mWxhs6QeJ5 — Liv (@thissickSWIFT13) April 26, 2019

Don't keep up hanging much longer, please, TayTay! We need to know.