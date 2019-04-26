Taylor Swift's new music video 'Me!' with Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie is packed with Easter eggs and hidden meanings and we've decoded a bunch of the biggest secrets in the clip...

Taylor Swift is back for 2019 with a brand-new song called 'Me!' with Panic! At The Disco lead singer Brendon Urie.

There's an incredible music video to go with the track and - like any good Taylor Swift music video - it's packed with Easter eggs, hidden meanings and potential album hints. We've picked out some of the big ones that fans have spotted...

Goodbye to the 'Reputation' era Scene from Taylor Swift's 'Me!' music video. Picture: Taylor Swift The music videos begins by showing Karyn the snake slithering across the cobbles before exploding into a kaleidoscope of butterflies. Is this Taylor's way of saying that her new album is a complete transformation from the reputation album era?

Dixie Chicks collaboration? Scene from Taylor Swift's 'Me!' music video. Picture: Taylor Swift When Taylor sings the line "And there's a lot of cool chicks out there," we see a whole wall of framed portraits of cool-looking chicks in shades. But the one that's not like the others? A painting of the band Dixie Chicks, which has led fans to speculate that a collaboration between Taylor and the American group might be on the cards.

Taylor's new cat? Scene from Taylor Swift's 'Me!' music video. Picture: Taylor Swift In a live chat on YouTube ahead of the video's premiere, Taylor revealed that there was a "secret in the video that I've been keeping for months." Taylor's two cats appear in the video - Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson - and later Brendon Urie offers her a third... could the secret be there's a new addition to Taylor's pet family?

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' staircase Scene from Taylor Swift's 'Me!' music video. Picture: Taylor Swift If the staircase in the music video looks familiar, it's because it's basically the same one as was in Taylor's 'Look What You Made Me Do' music video. However, in 'Me!' the doom and gloom surrounding it has gone which could be Taylor signifying that her new era will be a lot brighter than her reputation one.

Surviving a snakebite Scene from Taylor Swift's 'Me!' music video. Picture: Taylor Swift Taylor's reputation era was all about snakes - a reference to how she'd been called a snake by her 'rivals' in the past. But in 'Me!', Taylor shows that this doesn't bother her any more. A snake tries to bite her but then immediately disappears into smoke.

New song 'Lover'? Scene from Taylor Swift's 'Me!' music video. Picture: Taylor Swift Many fans are speculating that there's a song on Taylor's seventh album called "Lover' after spotting this written as a pink neon sign in the background of one scene.

Taylor's seven albums Scene from Taylor Swift's 'Me!' music video. Picture: Taylor Swift Taylor wears seven outfits in the music video and, in one scene, she's surrounded by seven different coloured suitcases. Is this a reference to her seven albums? (Well, seven including the one she's bound to bring out this year...)

TS7 album release date? Scene from Taylor Swift's 'Me!' music video. Picture: Taylor Swift Now this could be one of the biggest Easter eggs out there. Did Taylor subtly reveal the release date for her seventh album in the 'Me!' music video? The clock in this scene is set to 08:30 and it's got fans wondering if TS7 will be released on 08/30 - a.k.a. 30th August 2019... a.k.a. a Friday... it's starting to make sense!