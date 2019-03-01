Taylor Swift 2019: Taylor To Release New Song Tonight? Fans Adamant New Single Will Drop In Matter Of Hours

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be releasing new music within a matter of hours, after teasing fans with what appeared to be a countdown to 'TS7' on Instagram all week.

Taylor Swift has had fans monitoring her Instagram account all week, after posting photos which appeared to represent a countdown to new music.

The 'You Belong With Me' singer is thought to be very close to releasing her seventh album 'TS7', and fans are convinced she’ll be making a big announcement tonight.

Fan account Taylor Swift Facts shared some photos of the pop star on Twitter, writing alongside them: “Taylor Swift is rumoured to drop a single or ‘something’ tonight!”

Taylor Swift appeared to be counting down to something on Instagram
Taylor Swift appeared to be counting down to something on Instagram. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Naturally Tay Tay’s followers completely lost it, guessing at which point we’ll next be hearing from the singer.

“How many hours til midnight?” quizzed one, as another asked: “Idk what’s her timezone?”

Meanwhile, one ecstatic fan wrote: “People can you believe that we can get taylor Swift's new music right now, maybe a few hours or maybe midnight. Omgggg I'm hyperventilating!!!! #taylorswift#TS7#TS7iscoming.”

However, fans have been waiting up at midnight almost every night since Taylor began her Instagram ‘countdown’ – which began with seven palm trees.

There are a number of theories surrounding the star’s cryptic posts, we don’t know how much longer we can wait!

Taylor Swift has been dropping hints about her new album

