Selena Gomez shares unreleased photos ahead of new album release

Selena Gomez has shared previously unreleased photos in her recap of 2019, ahead of the release of her new album.

It's fair to say Selena Gomez had a pretty incredible 2019 and we've been given a glimpse of some of her personal highlights from the past twelve months in her latest Instagram Story.

The 27-year-old singer and actress has shared a bunch of photos from the last year in her recap of 2019, including a number of previously unreleased selfies and videos.

The photos show Selena hanging with her celebrity mates Julia Michaels and James Bay on nights out along with some relaxed-looking selfies as she hangs out at home and on holiday.

Among Selena's 2019 highlights is meeting Taylor Swift's new kitten Benjamin Button at her friend's home back in March and attending her cousin's wedding over the summer.

Selena's family features heavily in the recap with the star relaxing on the sofa with her dad Ricardo in August and celebrating Christmas Day in the snow with her mum Mandy just last week.

Last year marked Selena's proper return to music with the double release of 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now', the two lead singles from her new album Rare.

Selena is set to drop her third album on January 10th and has described it as a 'diary' from the last few years of her life.

In the latest Instagram Story we get to see Selena's process as she works on the new record, with the singer showing her recording and relaxing in various music studios over the last few months.

Selena is thought be single at the moment however she recently revealed on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp what she's looking for in a partner and how she likes to be approached by potential dates.

"I like group situations. So I find that that's what makes me comfortable, if they're someone maybe I know of someone I know," Selena told Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay.

"I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way. And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it's pretty hard, but that's usually the best way," she added.

"I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but really down to earth and cool."

