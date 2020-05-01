Sam Smith Admits ‘I Like Myself For The First Time’

Sam Smith said they 'like myself for the first time'. Picture: Getty

Sam Smith confessed they are only just “liking myself” for the first time.

Sam Smith said that since changing their pronouns last year to “they”, they are accepting and liking themselves for the first time.

The ‘To Die For’ singer came out as non-binary in September 2019, a spectrum of identities outside of masculine and feminine.

Sam Smith Delays And Renames New Album As It ‘Doesn’t Feel Right’ To Release Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Since then Sam has been working on a new album, which has just had its release date pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, and recently released a collaboration with Demi Lovato, ‘I’m Ready’.

Opening up about writing music while they were “exploring my queerness”, the 27-year-old said they finally feel ready “to show myself to someone”.

They said to Press Association: “I changed my pronouns and I was feeling so happy to be myself.

“I was going out in Los Angeles a lot and I was dancing and I was drinking loads, having a wonderful time with all my friends.

“I went into the studio and the guys who were writing with me said: ‘What do you want to say?’”

Sam Smith said they're 'ready to fall in love'. Picture: Getty

They added: “And I literally said in that moment, ‘I finally feel like I’m ready to fall in love. I’m ready to show myself to someone. Because I’m liking myself for the first time and accepting myself.”

Sam also praised collaborator Demi for championing queer people, adding: “If I see artists speaking up and trying to help queer people – people like me – then it immediately makes me love them more.”

Weeks into lockdown Sam announced they have pushed back the release date of their album and changed the title as it ‘didn’t feel right’ to release during the pandemic.

But the star has promised it will be released in 2020, explaining: “I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date — both of which are to be confirmed at this time.

“Don’t worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise!”

