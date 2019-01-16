Rihanna Sues Her Dad For Exploiting Her Name Without Permission

Rihanna is taking her father, Ronald Fenty, to court. Picture: Getty

Singer Rihanna has taken her father, Ronald Fenty, to court for using her name to improve his entertainment business, without her permission.

Rihanna is suing her father, Ronald Fenty, after she claimed he used her name and falsely connected her to his entertainment business, Fenty Entertainment.

The 'Disturbia' singer believes this has hurt her Fenty make-up brand.

She has stated that her father started a talent development company, called Fenty Entertainment, despite her having trademarked the name in a lot of her business undertakings.

Rihanna said that her father and his company wrongly advertised them as her reps to earn millions of dollars, until "at least October 2018" according to their website.

Rihanna is suing her father after he wrongfully used her name. Picture: Getty

She also claimed that they tried booking her for gigs - including 15 shows in Latin America without her consent.

According to Rihanna's team, she sent several "cease and desist" requests, but has claimed he ignored them and continued to make money off of her name.

The lawsuit says "Although Mr Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not presently, nor has he ever, had the authority to act on Rihanna's behalf or had the right to use her Fenty mark."