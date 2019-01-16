Rihanna Sues Her Dad For Exploiting Her Name Without Permission

16 January 2019, 07:25

Rihanna is taking her father, Ronald Fenty, to court
Rihanna is taking her father, Ronald Fenty, to court. Picture: Getty

Singer Rihanna has taken her father, Ronald Fenty, to court for using her name to improve his entertainment business, without her permission.

Rihanna is suing her father, Ronald Fenty, after she claimed he used her name and falsely connected her to his entertainment business, Fenty Entertainment.

The 'Disturbia' singer believes this has hurt her Fenty make-up brand.

> What Is 'Guava Island'? The Upcoming Collaboration Between Rihanna And Donald Glover?

She has stated that her father started a talent development company, called Fenty Entertainment, despite her having trademarked the name in a lot of her business undertakings.

Rihanna said that her father and his company wrongly advertised them as her reps to earn millions of dollars, until "at least October 2018" according to their website.

Rihanna is suing her father after he wrongfully used her name
Rihanna is suing her father after he wrongfully used her name. Picture: Getty

She also claimed that they tried booking her for gigs - including 15 shows in Latin America without her consent.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

According to Rihanna's team, she sent several "cease and desist" requests, but has claimed he ignored them and continued to make money off of her name.

The lawsuit says "Although Mr Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not presently, nor has he ever, had the authority to act on Rihanna's behalf or had the right to use her Fenty mark."

Rihanna Music

See more Rihanna Music

Rihanna News

See more Rihanna News

Albums to look forward to in 2019

10 Albums We Can’t Wait For In 2019 - Confirmed And Rumoured

News

Rihanna Videos

See more Rihanna Videos

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way

Rihanna’s Ninth New Album R9: Release Date, Songs, Artwork And More

Rihanna Pictures

See more Rihanna Pictures

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 53 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed