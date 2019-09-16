Rihanna Poison Ivy Rumours: Singer Responds To Claims She's Taking On Iconic Role In 'The Batman'

Rihanna has shut down the rumours. Picture: PA images

Is Rihanna playing Poison Ivy in The Batman?

Rihanna has denied rumours that she's been asked to portray Poison Ivy in The Batman, but revealed she would 'love to'.

The ‘Work’ singer caused speculation when she posted a video on Instagram, with the caption: “Bat-mobile, but make it fashion! Get into this matte leather-rubber fusion tho. @fenty.”

During a recent interview at her Diamond Ball, Riri admitted that she dyed her hair red back in 2010 because of Uma Thurman's character in the original Batman movie.

However, despite her ‘obsession’ with the character, she told Entertainment Tonight: “"That [post] has to do a lot with Batman [because] I have separate obsessions."

"I have bigger obsession with Poison Ivy, I'm just being honest. And yeah, I died my hair red because of Uma Thurman in the original."

When asked if film makers have reached out to her, she said: “They didn’t call me yet. If they did, I would love to go in and try out because Poison Ivy is one of my obsessions in life.

“I did it for Halloween one year.”

The Fenty businesswoman was joined by the likes of Pharrell and Cardi B at her annual Diamond Ball, which raised $5million this year.

The proceeds go to benefitting impoverished communities across the globe, with healthcare, and education, as well as many other programs.

