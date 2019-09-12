Rihanna Updates Fans About New Music: ‘Navy, I’m So Sorry’

Rihanna has been super buys with her fashion line. Picture: instagram

Rihanna has apologised to her fans for the delay of her new album.

Rihanna has apologised to her fandom, AKA the Navy, for not finishing her new album.

The 'Work' singer made the comments while speaking to reporters at New York Fashion Week.

She said: “Whatever I do is gonna be confident whether it’s the album, perfume, lingerie, make-up, or fashion.

“Y’all gonna have to wait. Navy, I’m so sorry.”

Riri has been making waves in the fashion world over the past few years and recently announced she will be televising her Savage x Fenty fashion show on Amazon Prime.

However, there has been speculation that the Bajan singer is set to drop her new music in December, after sources at Universal Music France’s Open Session event say the news was shared with them.

Fans have been waiting for the new release since Riri’s ‘ANTI’ dropped in 2016, which went 3x platinum in the US.

She confessed that she would love to work with Lizzo, who she thinks is ‘everything’.

“Gosh I love Lizzo. She’s so badass," she said.

“I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so badass.”

What a collab that would be!

