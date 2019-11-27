One Direction’s Twitter Account At Risk Of Being Deleted As Social Media Platform Closes Inactive Profiles

One Direction's Twitter account is at risk of being deleted. Picture: Getty

The One Direction Twitter account hasn’t been used since July 2018.

One Direction fans are fearing the boys’ Twitter account will close forever, after the social media giant announced it would be closing all the profiles which haven’t been active in six months.

Unused accounts will be deleted next month, with the aim of freeing up usernames.

A spokesperson told The Verge: “As part of our commitment to serve the public conversation, we’re working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter.

“Part of this effort is encouraging people to actively log-in and use Twitter when they register an account, as stated in our inactive accounts policy.”

Fans are now pleading Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan to log back in to the One Direction account so it isn’t deleted forever.

“Boys one of you, please please do the fandom a favour and log in to the One Direction Twitter account so it isn’t deleted. Please!” One person begged the pop stars.

“The One Direction Twitter account is about to get deleted ladies,” warned another Directioner.

Many people are also vowing to nab celebrities’ usernames which have remained silent for months, including Beyoncé and Demi Lovato.

However, there may still be hope for the 1D boys, after it was revealed earlier this year their Instagram is still in use by some of the stars.

After they won Capital’s ‘Best Fans’ competition in March this year, our announcement post was ‘liked’ by the One Direction, leaving many fans wondering who had reactivated the band’s account.

When Liam spoke to Roman, Vick and Sonny, he was of course quizzed about the interaction and Liam cryptically answered: “Oh my gosh, I mean who was that? Did anybody sign off on it?

“That wouldn’t make sense, that could be me or Louis, we’ve got to figure that one out. I don’t know actually, I don’t know if I remember the password for that.”

But Roman was quick to remind Liam: “It was activated,” to which Liam grinned as he responded: “Oooh somebody logged on.”

If they still have the password to the Instagram account, one of the boys will definitely have their Twitter login details too, so we can all calm down!

