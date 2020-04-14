One Direction Reunion Talks 'Under Way' As They 'Want To Make Something Happen'

One Dircection hit the red carpet in 2013. Picture: Getty

Fans all over the world are getting excited a One Direction ten year anniversary could be a real possibility after a US publication reports talks are underway and could even include new music.

One Direction talks for a reunion are reportedly 'underway' according to Page Six, who say the band are looking at some way to celebrate their ten year anniversary and 'want to make something happen'.

Sources told the US publication ideas for a reunion 'range from a TV special to a new single' but admit anything in the immediate future would have to be done 'virtually' due to the ongoing pandemic.

A Page Six source said: "There’s still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles. Obviously, at the moment anything they do would have to be done virtually.

"But there’s a lot of goodwill between them now and they want to make something happen."

One Direction on stage at the 2014 ARIAs. Picture: Getty

Liam, 26, also sent the rumour mill into overdrive speaking to a UK publication, admitting he's been talking with his former bandmates about the anniversary, saying he 'doesn't know what he's allowed to say'.

The 'Stack It Up' singer said: "We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice."

"To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting."

There are also rumours all the boys recently followed Zayn on Twitter, adding considerable fuel to the fire, however, others are claiming none of them unfollowed the 'Like I Would' singer in the first place.

Page Six continues on to cite a source 'close to the boys management' who said: “They’ve watched how the Rolling Stones have managed to keep the group together as well as their solo careers through the decades."

