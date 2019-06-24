Niall Horan And Harry Styles Were Spotted Together & The Reactions Are Hilarious

Harry Styles and Niall Horan met at The Eagles London concert. Picture: Getty

One Direction fans are craving a reunion more than ever after Niall Horan and Harry Styles were spotted metres away from each other at a concert.

One Direction fans were on cloud nine over the weekend after it emerged that two of their idols, Harry Styles and Niall Horan were spotted standing just a few feet away from one another at a rock concert.

Harry and Niall, who are avid fans of The Eagles, were present at the band's London gig at Wembley Stadium. When a snap of the pair close to one another began to circulate on Twitter, the 1D fandom understandably lost all their composure.

Niall Horan and Harry Styles met up at The Eagles' concert in London. Picture: Getty

The fans' reaction on social media was of course the highlight of this entire encounter. Here are just some of the best reactions to Narry 2K19...

First of all, here's the actual pic of the pair (in all its blurry glory)...

Harry and Niall at The Eagles concert in London tonight - June 23 (via @honeyhills_) pic.twitter.com/iFyKGm47r1 — Harry Styles Daily (@hsdaily) June 23, 2019

The excitement was truly too much for some.

1d stans after seeing a blurry picture of niall and harry within 1 foot of each other pic.twitter.com/lXKLS1iLZD — rayna ⓥ ◟̽◞̽ (@youthshire) June 23, 2019

Lots of fans just wanted to know when they're getting the band back together.

harry: hey nia-



niall: so when are we getting the band back together https://t.co/IyGsd7ofdf — 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒔𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒂 ◟̽◞̽ (@godisazayn) June 23, 2019

Of course, the Narry fans had a moment to shine.

Narries after finally seeing a photo of Niall and harry together for the first time since December 2015 pic.twitter.com/nAAvIbnEQs — jenny 120 (@ifeIIforittwice) June 23, 2019

Others used it as a great opportunity to celebrate life itself!

HARRY AND NIALL HAVE REUNITED WHAT A GREAT TIME TO BE ALIVEEE — charlie (@Charlie01638595) June 24, 2019

However, it was clear to see that many Directioners were upset that the pair didn't take a selfie together.

harry and niall we’re together and we didn’t get an HQ photo or selfie- pic.twitter.com/XWn15ctiUi — nicole (@MEDlClNEHES) June 24, 2019

The blurry picture was definitely enough for some though.

blurry picture of niall and harry *exists*

me: pic.twitter.com/sqC4wO5osw — orly☁️ (@ificanthvyou) June 24, 2019

At the end of the day, Niall and Harry spent time together and that's all we needed.