Niall Horan And Harry Styles Were Spotted Together & The Reactions Are Hilarious

24 June 2019, 13:15

Harry Styles and Niall Horan met at The Eagles London concert
Harry Styles and Niall Horan met at The Eagles London concert. Picture: Getty

One Direction fans are craving a reunion more than ever after Niall Horan and Harry Styles were spotted metres away from each other at a concert.

One Direction fans were on cloud nine over the weekend after it emerged that two of their idols, Harry Styles and Niall Horan were spotted standing just a few feet away from one another at a rock concert.

Harry and Niall, who are avid fans of The Eagles, were present at the band's London gig at Wembley Stadium. When a snap of the pair close to one another began to circulate on Twitter, the 1D fandom understandably lost all their composure.

5SOS Talking About One Direction Is All You Need To Hear Today

Niall Horan and Harry Styles met up at The Eagles' concert in London
Niall Horan and Harry Styles met up at The Eagles' concert in London. Picture: Getty

The fans' reaction on social media was of course the highlight of this entire encounter. Here are just some of the best reactions to Narry 2K19...

First of all, here's the actual pic of the pair (in all its blurry glory)...

The excitement was truly too much for some.

Lots of fans just wanted to know when they're getting the band back together.

Of course, the Narry fans had a moment to shine.

Others used it as a great opportunity to celebrate life itself!

However, it was clear to see that many Directioners were upset that the pair didn't take a selfie together.

The blurry picture was definitely enough for some though.

At the end of the day, Niall and Harry spent time together and that's all we needed.

