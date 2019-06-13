5SOS Talking About One Direction Is All You Need To Hear Today

5SOS opened up about their time touring with One Direction. Picture: Getty

5SOS toured with One Direction in 2014 and the boys have just opened up about what it was like supporting the biggest boyband in the world.

5SOS accompanied One Direction on their 'Take Me Home', 'Where We Are' and 'On The Road Again' tours from 2013 to 2015, two years after first forming their group.

And as the Aussie lads, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, and Michael Clifford, are at the peak of stardom they’ve finally shared what it was like to tour with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

5 Seconds of Summer recently performed at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Apple Music’s Beats 1 Chart show host Brooke Reese, Ashton said working alongside 1D was “awesome”.

He said: “Something we found when we toured with One Direction a couple of years ago, was obviously we were younger guys in two bands, but we were a rock band. And putting that with a boy band at the time was an awesome, diverse tour."

The One Direction lads became good friends with 5SOS when Louis found their videos on YouTube and they went on to form a long-lasting bromance.

5SOS recently confessed they'd like to see the 1D lads reunite, but Luke pointed out: "not at the sake of their own happiness".

Last week 5SOS returned to the Summertime Ball stage and their set was definitely one to remember.

Luke Hemmings let everyone know he's got one of the best voices in the industry as Ashton, Calum and Michael smashed their way through a stadium set including brand new hit 'Easier', crowd favourites 'Youngblood' and 'She Looks So Perfect.'

They also took us back to 2014 with ‘Amnesia’, which had everyone feeling all kinds of emotional before ending on banger ‘Youngblood’ to close in epic fashion.

The boys had everyone in stitches backstage at the Summertime Ball after they were challenged by Capital Breakfast Show host Roman Kemp to swap phones and show each other’s camera rolls.

After Luke took Ashton’s phone and Calum took Michael’s, we knew we were going to see something pretty unique – both Luke and Calum flashed some pretty dodgy and hilarious selfies.

