Directioners Slam Euphoria Scene Showing Animated Fanfic Involving Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson

Euphoria aired a fanfic between One Direction's Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Picture: Twitter (L); Getty (R)

The TV series, Euphoria, aired an anime-style romantic scene involving Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Now, fans are asking for the moment to be removed.

Drake's recent venture, Euphoria - which he acts as an executive producer on - has received some backlash by Directioners, after it aired a romantic, animated scene involving Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles.

In the third episode, titled 'Made You Look', one character writes fanfiction online, and in one scene, her fanfiction about the 'History' singers becomes animated and shows the pair getting intimate.

Fans aren't pleased with the 1D fanfic in Euphoria. Picture: Twitter

Fans of One Direction have taken to Twitter to slam the scene, asking for it to be removed from future screenings, after one user - @darlingflicker - shared the moment, saying "i recorded it !! here's the full larry scene on euphoria".

Many Directioners have shared how uncomfortable the scene made them, with one saying "ew this isn’t even funny, it’s disgusting how everyone sexualizes them".

Another mentioned how the two involved must have felt, commenting "Imagine how awful Harry and Louis had it every time they had to deal with this Larry thing, honestly, this fandom crossed the line several times and Larry being portrayed in a T.V show is the clear proof of how delulu things got".

Directioners ask for 1D scene to be removed from Euphoria. Picture: Twitter

Another episode of Euphoria is set to air on 7 July 2019, and the show has not made a statement as of yet about including the animated fanfiction.