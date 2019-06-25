On Air Now
One Direction fans are looking to make this 1D themed club night a regular thing after getting the biggest FOMO of their lives.
One Direction fans woke up to clips of a 1D night at a club in Hollywood that has got the entire fandom craving some time dancing the night away to 'That Makes You Beautiful'.
Granted, it may be all the way in California but from the fans' reactions, we get the feeling some would 100% be ready to jump on a plane for a night of Niall, Harry, Liam, Louis and Zayn classics.
Before we get to the Directioners reaction to what is undoubtedly the greatest club night on the planet... here's the actual footage of the event itself...
went to a one direction club last night and it was basically a stan twitter concert pic.twitter.com/zSTy8K65Vj— joey (@joeyskawaii) June 22, 2019
night changes 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/vgb7klQJ0W— joey (@joeyskawaii) June 23, 2019
omg i almost forgot they ended with this CLASSIC.... my drunk ass was living pic.twitter.com/nVT3mxXexp— joey (@joeyskawaii) June 24, 2019
As you can see, the Avalon club in Hollywood was heaving with punters who were absolutely loving life. Here are just some of the reactions from 1D mega-fans who weren't there in person.
this is where i BELONG— kyla (@lonerismischief) June 23, 2019
i wanna go i wanna go i wanna go i wanna go i wanna go i wanna go i wanna go i wanna go— 𝓊𝓂 | jenna (@novajenna) June 23, 2019
Apparently LA but I’m a broke ass soooooo not until I sell my kidney lmao— 𝔻𝕚𝕒𝕟𝕒⧗⍟⎊ // WIDOW WARRIOR (@kiwiflavorqueen) June 23, 2019
I bet we could find a club in Miami Beach or downtown and suggest the idea and they’d do it— Maria (@_bitofintellect) June 23, 2019
I need this in the brazil 😭— ᵇʳᵒᵒ ᗢ (@Brooshit) June 23, 2019
CAN THEY BRING THIS NEAR ME PLS ID GO IN A HEARTBEAT— nicole ✨ (@lMAGINEHERRON) June 23, 2019
OMG pic.twitter.com/KLT8M1KM7w— tru♡ (@_wontactmyage) June 23, 2019