A Club Put On A One Direction Night & Fans Are Getting Massive FOMO

One Direction fans want a 1D themed club night. Picture: Capital

One Direction fans are looking to make this 1D themed club night a regular thing after getting the biggest FOMO of their lives.

One Direction fans woke up to clips of a 1D night at a club in Hollywood that has got the entire fandom craving some time dancing the night away to 'That Makes You Beautiful'.

Granted, it may be all the way in California but from the fans' reactions, we get the feeling some would 100% be ready to jump on a plane for a night of Niall, Harry, Liam, Louis and Zayn classics.

One Direction club night in Hollywood. Picture: Getty

Before we get to the Directioners reaction to what is undoubtedly the greatest club night on the planet... here's the actual footage of the event itself...

went to a one direction club last night and it was basically a stan twitter concert pic.twitter.com/zSTy8K65Vj — joey (@joeyskawaii) June 22, 2019

omg i almost forgot they ended with this CLASSIC.... my drunk ass was living pic.twitter.com/nVT3mxXexp — joey (@joeyskawaii) June 24, 2019

As you can see, the Avalon club in Hollywood was heaving with punters who were absolutely loving life. Here are just some of the reactions from 1D mega-fans who weren't there in person.

Most fans finally felt like there was a place they belonged...

this is where i BELONG — kyla (@lonerismischief) June 23, 2019

i wanna go i wanna go i wanna go i wanna go i wanna go i wanna go i wanna go i wanna go — 𝓊𝓂 | jenna (@novajenna) June 23, 2019

People were willing to lose and organ or two to get entry to the club...

Apparently LA but I’m a broke ass soooooo not until I sell my kidney lmao — 𝔻𝕚𝕒𝕟𝕒⧗⍟‎⎊ // WIDOW WARRIOR (@kiwiflavorqueen) June 23, 2019

Others were ready to pitch the idea of a 1D night to clubs in their local areas...

I bet we could find a club in Miami Beach or downtown and suggest the idea and they’d do it — Maria (@_bitofintellect) June 23, 2019

I need this in the brazil 😭 — ᵇʳᵒᵒ ᗢ (@Brooshit) June 23, 2019

CAN THEY BRING THIS NEAR ME PLS ID GO IN A HEARTBEAT — nicole ✨ (@lMAGINEHERRON) June 23, 2019

However, it was a gif of Spongebob's Patrick that summed up the whole mood.