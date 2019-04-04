Euphoria Trailer: Jacob Elordi & Zendaya Star In Drake Produced HBO Show

'The Greatest Showman's' Zendaya is starring alongside 'The Kissing Booth's' Jacob Elordi in a new HBO documentary 'Euphoria' which is executively produced by none other than Drake.

The official trailer for Euphoria is here and you'll definitely be recognising a whole lot of the people involved both on and off screen because it's nothing less than star-studded.

The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi stars alongside The Greatest Showman (and general superstar) Zendaya, with Drake, as in, actual Drake, returning to his TV roots and executively produced the whole thing.

Jacob Elordi starred in Netflix's Kissing Booth. Picture: Getty Images

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media.

Actor and singer Zendaya leads an ensemble cast including Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

Speaking to IMDb, Jacob Elordi revealed in late 2018: "I am working on a show and it's some of the best writing I've ever read."

"It's like Trainspotting meets Kids...it's written by Sam Levinson who just did Assassination Nation and its like this insane social commentary on like teenagers and what it is to grow up.

"There's drugs, there's sexuality, there's family dynamics and it's like this fast paced race of a show and it's shot beautifully and i'm terribly excited for it."

The show's first series will have ten episodes and as of yet, doesn't have an official release date, so everyone keep a look out!

