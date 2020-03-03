There's A One Direction Club Night Happening This Month

One Direction club night launches in London. Picture: One Direction

There's a new club night coming to London that plays One Direction songs all night long.

You know the feeling - you're on a night out with your mates, you're sipping on a blue WKD, your ex is nowhere to be seen... everything's great, right?

But you just can't shake the fact that there's something wrong... the DJ hasn't dropped a 1D banger all night.

Where's 'Best Song Ever' at? Not even 'Steal My Girl' to get everyone's hands in the air? Could they at least put on 'What Makes You Beautiful' to end the evening?

Well, our problems are solved - there's a club night starting this month dedicated purely to One Direction.

The One Direction Party - hosted by Bring It All Back - is coming to Camden's Electric Ballroom in just a few weeks.

The 1D club night kicks off at 10:30pm on Friday 20th March and continues till the early hours, finishing at 3:30am.

The event organisers say that partygoers can expect "all the greatest dance floor friendly/sing-along 1D tunes from all of their albums, unreleased singles and solo songs."

Plus, there'll also be "hits from similar artists with the likes of Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes, 5SOS and The Vamps to name a few!"

One Direction - Book Signing. Picture: Getty

We're not sure what the boys themselves are up to on 20th March but we'd happily buy them a ticket if they fancied coming down.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson officially went on a hiatus in January 2016 but there have been rumours lately that a One Direction reunion could be on the cards.

2020 marks the 10-year anniversary of the boys being put together on The X Factor and 1D fans are hopeful now more than ever that this year will see their big return.

The boys have even been spotted watching each other do their solo projects, with Liam Payne recently captured watching Harry Styles' performance from the front of stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December.

