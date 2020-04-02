Who Is The Oldest Member Of One Direction? Ages And Birthdays Of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne & Zayn Malik Revealed

One Direction was formed in 2010. Picture: PA

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are all in their twenties, but who is the oldest?

Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have all gone on to have extremely successful solo careers since being in One Direction.

Starting their musical journey in their teens on the X Factor in 2010, the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ hitmakers have been in the spotlight for ten years now.

But how old are they? And when are their birthdays? Let’s take a look, in order from the youngest to the oldest.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is the youngest in the boyband. Picture: PA

The ‘Falling’ star is the youngest member of One Direction.

Age: 26 years old.

Birthdate: February 1, 1994.

Niall Horan

Niall Horan is 26 years old. Picture: PA

Age: 26 years old.

Birthdate: September 13, 1993.

Liam Payne

Liam Payne's birthday is in August. Picture: PA

Age: 26 years old.

Birthdate: August 29, 1993.

Zayn Malik

Zayn turned 27 years old in January. Picture: Getty

Age: 27 years old.

Birthdate: January 12, 1993.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson is the oldest 1D singer. Picture: PA

The ‘Walls’ singer is the oldest in the group.

Age: 28 years old.

Birthdate: December 24, 1991.

