Olly Murs Is Recovering In Hospital After "Serious Knee Surgery"

21 June 2019, 10:24

Olly Murs shared photos of him knee surgery
Olly Murs shared photos of him knee surgery. Picture: Instagram

Olly Murs shared photos of him in hospital, after knee surgery, and claimed it's going to "kill" him.

Olly Murs took to Instagram to share his current state with his 2.8m followers; he posted several photos of him laying on a hospital bed after "serious knee surgery".

The 'Troublemaker' singer has posted several emotional snaps recently; including a One Direction throwback, but his latest photo of his bloody leg has gotten his fans concerned.

He wrote "Hey guys!! Quick update from me! I'm putting on a brave face for the gram.

"but this week I've been recovering from serious knee surgery, something I've needed for sometime," he continued. "I'm not quite sure how I'm going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months"

The 35-year-old singer went on to say that it was going to "kill [him] but it's what's needed". Olly also vowed to go on a hiatus from social media, to focus on his recovery and spend time with his friends and family.

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys!! Quick update from me! I’m putting on a brave face for the gram 🥺😩 but this week I’ve been recovering from serious knee surgery, something I’ve needed for sometime. I’m not quite sure how I’m going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months 🤯😩 its going to kill me but it’s what’s needed. I’m also going to use this time as an opportunity to take myself off social media for a while - focus on my recovery and spend some time on myself, with friends and family. ‪Thanks for a super 2019! With the Voice Win and my Sell Out Arena Tour! Unreal moments! Loved it.. now it’s time for a rest. Enjoy the rest of your year you cheeky lot, don’t miss me too much 🤪 I’ll see you all soon 😘❤‬

A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs) on

Olly went on to reflect on the year he's had so far - including his arena tour and his victory on The Voice.

Get well soon, bud.

