Olly Murs Shares Ultimate One Direction Throwback And It’s Making Everyone Cry

Olly Murs had everyone in tears with his One Direction throwback. Picture: Getty

Olly Murs posted a photo of himself with One Direction which was taken six years ago, and the throwback had Directioners in tears.

Olly Murs and the lads of One Direction became close friends after bonding over their separate times on The X Factor, and they remained pals as their respective pop star journeys went off into different directions.

Reminiscing back to the good ol’ days when Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles were all together, Olly took to Instagram to share a snap of himself in the middle of the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ singers.

He captioned it: “Spot the odd one out #2013 #1D #tbt” and of course his 2.7 million followers completely lost it, with many saying the post reduced them to tears – while others joked Zayn, who left the group in 2015, is the odd one out.

“Missing these good old days,” one person replied, as another said: “Damn! It hurts.”

“Okay now I’m crying. Thanks,” commented a third heartbroken fan, as a fourth wept: “Missing them so much!”

In the adorable snap, Zayn and Louis can be seen pointing at Olly’s face, while Liam cheekily grabs his cheek and a beaming Niall holds his waist.

Meanwhile, Harry is at the side of the picture pulling a surprised expression at the camera in typical Harry fashion.

While a One Direction reunion may feel like a far away dream, Louis recently said “it’s inevitable” the boys will come back together one day, they’re just not sure when it’ll be.

Let's hope Olly's heart-melting throwback can influence the lads to reunite!

