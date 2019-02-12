Avril Lavigne & Nicki Minaj Have Teamed Up On New Song ‘Dumb Blonde’ In Surprise Collab

Nicki Minaj and Avril Lavigne have teamed up on new track 'Dumb Blonde'. Picture: Instagram

Nicki and Avril was the collab we never knew we needed but totally do.

If you were to guess which stars would be collaborating on new music this year, we’re betting Nicki Minaj and Avril Lavigne would be pretty low on the list… but it’s happening and we are so here for it!

Nicki and Avril revealed their surprise collab this week, teasing fans that it would be dropping this week, complete with some striking artwork.

'Dumb Blonde' will be released this week. Picture: Instagram

Nicki paid tribute to the skater girl as they announced the news, revealing, “I used to drive to my job [at] Red Lobster playing this woman’s album for an hour straight everyday for months.

“Crying to ‘I’m with you’, blasting ‘complicated’ ‘things I’ll never say’ ‘nobody’s fool’ ‘sk8er boi’. omg. #DumbBlonde tmrw. This woman is so unbelievably talented.”

Avril also revealed, “I had this f**king loser in my life who was threatened by my strength, confidence and independence as a woman.

.@NickiMinaj is my favorite!!! I’ve been listening to her for so long. As soon as I recorded #DumbBlonde, I knew she’d be the perfect artist to collaborate with on it. When she said yes it was like a dream come true!!! I can’t wait for everyone to hear! https://t.co/smFLtTxlL7 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) February 12, 2019

"I was belittled and made to feel bad for who I was: A leader, someone with a vision and opinions, someone who has strength, desire, passion and goals.

“Never let anyone put you down for being who you are. Stand up. Fight. Be you. Love. Be genuine. Kind. Find yourself and own it. F**k stereotypes.

“If you’re a strong person and your partner can’t handle you, go find someone who has enough self-confidence and can support you and lift you up and inspire you in your life. As an equal. A friend.

“Not someone who needs to take you down to make themselves feel better because of their low self-esteem. Yes, women should build each other up, but so should men and women."

We are SO here for this song – counting own the minutes until it finally drops!

