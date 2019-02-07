Ariana Grande Defends Nicki Minaj's 'Shady' Lyrics About Her

7 February 2019, 11:18 | Updated: 7 February 2019, 12:50

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj clap back rumours of a feud
Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj clap back rumours of a feud. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana Grande's clapped back at rumours that she and long time collaborator Nicki Minaj are beefing, insisting the rapper has been there for her through hard times.

Ariana Grande has slammed rumours that she and musical BFF Nicki Minaj are beefing, hitting back at a fan on Twitter that the 'Chun-Li' rapper has been there for her behind the scenes during some of her hardest times.

Ariana Grande Refuses To Perform And Attend GRAMMYs After Disagreement With Producers

Ariana fans became suspicious that the rapper was throwing shade at Ari in her latest song 'Bust Down Barbiana' with the lyric 'Killing everybody beat, thank u, next Ariana', but in reality, it couldn't be further from the truth.

Replying to a fan that thought Nicki was being shady, Ari said:

"No silly ass. There will never be anything but love between us ever. she’s been there for me (in real life) every time i’ve needed somebody & i’ll always be there for her. we love each other. bet."

Ariana Grande claps back rumours her and Nicki Minaj are feuding
Ariana Grande claps back rumours her and Nicki Minaj are feuding. Picture: Twitter

Proving that their friendship runs way deeper than making music together, Nicki quickly got involved insisting they're friends for life and have been supporting each other behind the scenes for a long time.

Nicki wrote back: "Not more than you’ve been there for me behind the scenes. Love you. For life."

Nicki Minaj praises her BFF Ariana Grande
Nicki Minaj praises her BFF Ariana Grande. Picture: Twitter

As it stands, the pair have five collabs together including 'Bed', 'Side to Side' and 'The Light Is Coming' but as Ari revealed that her upcoming album 'thank u, next' has no features, we shouldn't be getting too excited that they have any new music coming together soon.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande isn't attending the 2019 GRAMMYs, despite rumours

Ariana Grande Refuses To Perform And Attend GRAMMYs After Disagreement With Producers
Ariana Grande addresses tattoo fail, again.

Ariana Grande Was Devastated Over Japanese '7 Rings' Tattoo Fail
Ariana Grande wants fans to 'get off her nuts'.

Ariana Grande Has Had Enough Of Everybody Talking Trash About Her Japanese Tattoo
Ariana Grande brought her immersive experience to the UK.

Ariana Grande's Put On An Immersive Cloud Experience For UK Fans & It's Amazing
Ariana Grande has made another tattoo typo and it's hilarious.

Ariana Grande Tried To Fix Japanese Tattoo Typo And Ends Up With An Even Bigger Typo
Frankie Grande's split from the married couple he dated for five months

Frankie Grande's Split From His 'Throuple' After Dating Married Couple For Five Months

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande had her misspelled tattoo fixed.

Ariana Grande Has Had Her Misspelled Japanese “Charcoal Grill” Tattoo Fixed

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!