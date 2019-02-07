Ariana Grande Defends Nicki Minaj's 'Shady' Lyrics About Her

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj clap back rumours of a feud. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana Grande's clapped back at rumours that she and long time collaborator Nicki Minaj are beefing, insisting the rapper has been there for her through hard times.

Ariana Grande has slammed rumours that she and musical BFF Nicki Minaj are beefing, hitting back at a fan on Twitter that the 'Chun-Li' rapper has been there for her behind the scenes during some of her hardest times.

Ariana Grande Refuses To Perform And Attend GRAMMYs After Disagreement With Producers

Ariana fans became suspicious that the rapper was throwing shade at Ari in her latest song 'Bust Down Barbiana' with the lyric 'Killing everybody beat, thank u, next Ariana', but in reality, it couldn't be further from the truth.

Replying to a fan that thought Nicki was being shady, Ari said:

"No silly ass. There will never be anything but love between us ever. she’s been there for me (in real life) every time i’ve needed somebody & i’ll always be there for her. we love each other. bet."

Ariana Grande claps back rumours her and Nicki Minaj are feuding. Picture: Twitter

Proving that their friendship runs way deeper than making music together, Nicki quickly got involved insisting they're friends for life and have been supporting each other behind the scenes for a long time.

Nicki wrote back: "Not more than you’ve been there for me behind the scenes. Love you. For life."

Nicki Minaj praises her BFF Ariana Grande. Picture: Twitter

As it stands, the pair have five collabs together including 'Bed', 'Side to Side' and 'The Light Is Coming' but as Ari revealed that her upcoming album 'thank u, next' has no features, we shouldn't be getting too excited that they have any new music coming together soon.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News