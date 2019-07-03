Miley Cyrus Net Worth: How Much The Disney Pop Star Is Worth

Miley Cyrus's net worth revealed. Picture: Getty Images

As one of most successful pop stars on the planet and a huge acting career behind her, Miley Cyrus has earned herself a whole load of money.

Miley Cyrus has had one of the most successful careers of any 26-year-old on the planet and as a result has become one of the richest pop stars of our time.

From Hannah Montana to judging on The Voice and her ever-growing pop career, let's take a look back at her enormous career from Disney to global pop star and see just how much money she has made.

Miley Cyrus Praised For Powerful Messages & Inclusivity In 'Mother's Daughter' Music Video

Disney

Miley Cyrus starred in Hannah Montana for four seasons. Picture: Getty Images

Signing to Disney and starring for four seasons of Hannah Montana in 2006 was Miley's big break, and although she was making a reported $15,000 an episode from the age of 11 she's said in the past she wasn't be paid enough.

She told Elle magazine in 2016: "I did not grow up spoiled in any way. I just wanted to be on TV. I mean, at one point—they'll probably kill me for saying it—I was probably the least paid person on my cast because I didn't know any better."

Music career

Off the back of Hannah Montana, Miley immediately started releasing music and making millions of dollars in tours and music sales, with the 'Wonder World Tour' bringing in around $67 million in gross income according to Money Nation.

Her 2014 'Bangerz' tour raked in $70 million, $50 million for her 'Best Of Both Worlds' tour and she's taken in over $16 million in album sales (excluding her most recent EP), so basically, loads.

The Voice

Miley Cyrus was paid millions for coaching on The Voice. Picture: Getty Images

It's reported that Miley made an incredible $13 million per stint on The Voice across the pond and she as also the youngest judge to have appeared on the panel, having served on two seasons and earning herself a serious wodge of cash in the process.

Her husband, Liam Hemsworth, is also incredibly rich, BTW

Miley's husband Liam Hemsworth is incredibly well off. Picture: Getty Images

As if her top dollar wasn't enough, Miley's bae-turned-husband, Liam Hemsworth, has forged himself an incredibly successful acting career which is actually where the pair first met on the set of The Last Song (2010).

He has since gone on to star in the Hunger Games franchise alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Isn't It Romantic with Rebel Wilson and a load of other blockbusters which have reportedly earned him around $26 million.

Net Worth

All in all, Money Nation estimates that Miley has a net worth of around $207 million, having earned over $342 million since 2006.

They break it down into $201 million from concerts, $76 million from merchandising a millions more for her stint on The Voice- with taxes and expenses deducting a whopping $169 million from the total.

Still, we think Miley will cope just fine with that enormous sum!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News