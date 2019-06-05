Miley Cyrus Hits Back At Trolls Who Say She 'Asked For' Crazed Fan Groping

Miley Cyrus hits back at claims she 'asked' to be groped. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter

Miley Cyrus is making it very clear to fans that she will not be touched without her consent after a crazed fan grabbed her earlier this week.

Miley Cyrus has finally addressed the scary situation where a fan grabbed and groped her in Barcelona earlier this week and is letting people know that she is not OK with being touched without her consent.

In a series of tweets, Miley reminded us exactly why we love her and delivered a series of blows to let everyone know that she can wear whatever she wants and still never invite a person to grab or touch her in any way.

She wrote: "She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent."

Miley Cyrus hits back at people who said she 'asked' to be groped. Picture: Twitter/ @MileyCyrus

Video footage of her being grabbed at and even nearly choked by a fan as a huge crowd gathered for the singer and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, as they left their hotel whilst she was in the country to perform at Primavera festival.

Fans were quick to condemn the treatment of the singer, and until now she had remained silent about the whole saga until now- and clapped back in the most perfect and typical Miley manner possible.

you don't just grab Miley like that. show some respect smh. — carløs (@CarlMadeloso) June 3, 2019

Word of advice to the excited grabber out there- perhaps check the lyrics to your idol's latest song 'Mother's Daughter' which include "Don't f*** with my freedom" before laying a hand on them next time?!

