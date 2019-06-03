Liam Hemsworth Proves He's #HusbandGoals As He Gushes Over Miley Cyrus On Instagram

3 June 2019, 12:31 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 13:10

Liam Hemsworth gusher over Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth gusher over Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram

Liam Hemsworth is total #HusbandGoals and he knows it.

Liam Hemsworth is proving to be absolute #HusbandGoals after giving wifey Miley Cyrus the sweetest Instagram shoutout. The singer released her new EP, She Is Coming and like any good husband, he took to the ‘gram to show some love.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Quizzes The Jonas Brothers About Their Purity Rings
Posting a black and white photo of his wife on Instagram, he wrote: "Girls got talent. She might just make it...WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo. #husbandgoals ;)"

Highly impressed with his photography skills, the actor followed up with another photo of Miley captioned: "I’d say there’s a 48% chance I’m actually the BEST photographer ever."

Miley also posted a series of behind the scene photos that were taken backstage during her Barcelona Primavera Sound music festival performance. Swipe to see Liam showing off his #HusbandGoals.

The couple are no stranger to PDA, in her single “The Most” she references her hubby as she sings, “Oh, and even in my darkest days, even in my lowest place / You love me the most / And even when I can’t stay, even when I run away / You love me the most.”

The couple got hitched in December  2018, nearly a decade after meeting one another. The two tied the knot in a low key wedding surrounded by close family members and friends.

> Download our free app to keep up to date with all your Miley news!

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus quizzed the Jonas Brothers on their purity rings

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Quizzes The Jonas Brothers About Their Purity Rings

Hot On Capital

Louis Tomlinson has been with Eleanor Calder for two years

Who Is Louis Tomlinson's Girlfriend Eleanor Calder And How Long Have They Been Dating?

Louis Tomlinson

Jessie J opens up about her relationship to Channing Tatum

Jessie J Talks About Channing Tatum Relationship For The First Time

Jessie J

BTS were in tears after fans' surprise at Wembley Stadium

BTS Get Tearful As Fans Surprise Them By Singing 'Young Forever' At Wembley Stadium
Tommy Fury has reportedly dated Chelsee Healey before Love Island villa

Tommy Fury Dated Celebs Go Dating's Chelsee Healey Before Entering Love Island

TV & Film

Caroline Flack wore a stunning denim dress to kick off Love Island

Caroline Flack Denim Dress: Where To Buy Love Island Host’s Outfit From Episode One

TV & Film

Love Island is BACK!

What Time Is Love Island On Tonight, What Channel Is It On And Who's In The 2019 Cast?

TV & Film