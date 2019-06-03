Liam Hemsworth Proves He's #HusbandGoals As He Gushes Over Miley Cyrus On Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gusher over Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram

Liam Hemsworth is total #HusbandGoals and he knows it.

Liam Hemsworth is proving to be absolute #HusbandGoals after giving wifey Miley Cyrus the sweetest Instagram shoutout. The singer released her new EP, She Is Coming and like any good husband, he took to the ‘gram to show some love.

Posting a black and white photo of his wife on Instagram, he wrote: "Girls got talent. She might just make it...WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo. #husbandgoals ;)"

Highly impressed with his photography skills, the actor followed up with another photo of Miley captioned: "I’d say there’s a 48% chance I’m actually the BEST photographer ever."

Miley also posted a series of behind the scene photos that were taken backstage during her Barcelona Primavera Sound music festival performance. Swipe to see Liam showing off his #HusbandGoals.

The couple are no stranger to PDA, in her single “The Most” she references her hubby as she sings, “Oh, and even in my darkest days, even in my lowest place / You love me the most / And even when I can’t stay, even when I run away / You love me the most.”

The couple got hitched in December 2018, nearly a decade after meeting one another. The two tied the knot in a low key wedding surrounded by close family members and friends.

