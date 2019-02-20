Jade Thirlwall Cheered Up Jesy Nelson Ahead Of BRITs In Most Adorable Way

20 February 2019, 13:34

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall just cheered band mate Jesy Nelson up in the most adorable way ahead of their performance at the 2019 BRIT awards.

Little Mix are backstage at the BRITs 2019 ahead of their performance and Jesy Nelson has taken to Instagram to share the adorable way bandmate Jade Thirlwall cheered up after a rubbish rehearsal, by baking her a batch of home made cakes.

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Reveals That Little Mix Would Love To Collab With 5 Seconds Of Summer

Jade Thirlwall baked Jesy Nelson cakes to cheer her up
Jade Thirlwall baked Jesy Nelson cakes to cheer her up. Picture: Instagram

Jesy said: "So, yesterday, I was having a really crappy day because I was messing up the choreography and I said to Jade, what would really cheer me up was if she made me some of her famous crispy cakes and she made them for me!"

"Ugh, Guys, these are the most incredible things you will ever put in your mouth."

We're obsessed with the girls' friendships, and this just goes to show they can do it all- from performing at the biggest British awards show in the evening, and eat crispy cakes from tupperware whilst they rehearse.

View this post on Instagram

issa mood 🕺🏼🕺🏽

A post shared by @ jesynelson on

The Little Mix ladies will be performing their new track 'What About Us' at this evening's awards and are also nominated for British Video and British Group, so safe to say it's a massive night for the group, and we'll be eagerly waiting to see who wins!

The BRITS will be on ITV tonight (Wednesday, February 20) 8pm - 10.20pm.

> Download Our Brand New App For All the Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jed Elliot have been together for three and a half years

Jade Thirlwall Boyfriend: Little Mix Singer’s Relationship With Jed Elliott – Everything You Need To Know
Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friend goals

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Are Best Friend Goals
Jade Thirlwall has revealed Little Mix would like to collab with 5SOS.

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Reveals That Little Mix Would Love To Collab With 5 Seconds Of Summer
Little Mix's 'Think About Us' music video has been released

Little Mix 'Think About Us' Video Finally Drops After 2 Week Delay
Little Mix urged their followers to vote for them ahead of the Brit Awards

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Joined In The Bath By Surprise Guest Ahead Of BRIT Awards

More News

See more More News

'7 Days' singer Craig David is a nominee at the 2019 BRIT Awards

What Is Craig David's Net Worth, Who's The '7 Days' Singer's Girlfriend And What Are His Top Songs?

Craig David

Liam Payne is dating Naomi Campbell following his split from Cheryl

Is Liam Payne Dating Naomi Campbell, When Did He Breakup With Cheryl And When Was His Son Bear Born?
Kim Kardashian called out Fashion Nova for copying designs.

Kim Kardashian Slams Fashion Nova For Ripping Off All Her Outfits For Fast Fashion

News

Get to know The 1975's frontman, Matt Healy

Who's Is The 1975's Matt Healy, Does He Have A Girlfriend And Who Are His Parents Denise Welch And Tim Healy?

News

The 1975's Matt Healy is dating model Gabriella Brooks

Who Is Matt Healy's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks And How Long Has She Dated The 1975's Frontman?

News