Jade Thirlwall Cheered Up Jesy Nelson Ahead Of BRITs In Most Adorable Way

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall just cheered band mate Jesy Nelson up in the most adorable way ahead of their performance at the 2019 BRIT awards.

Little Mix are backstage at the BRITs 2019 ahead of their performance and Jesy Nelson has taken to Instagram to share the adorable way bandmate Jade Thirlwall cheered up after a rubbish rehearsal, by baking her a batch of home made cakes.

Jade Thirlwall baked Jesy Nelson cakes to cheer her up. Picture: Instagram

Jesy said: "So, yesterday, I was having a really crappy day because I was messing up the choreography and I said to Jade, what would really cheer me up was if she made me some of her famous crispy cakes and she made them for me!"

"Ugh, Guys, these are the most incredible things you will ever put in your mouth."

We're obsessed with the girls' friendships, and this just goes to show they can do it all- from performing at the biggest British awards show in the evening, and eat crispy cakes from tupperware whilst they rehearse.

The Little Mix ladies will be performing their new track 'What About Us' at this evening's awards and are also nominated for British Video and British Group, so safe to say it's a massive night for the group, and we'll be eagerly waiting to see who wins!

The BRITS will be on ITV tonight (Wednesday, February 20) 8pm - 10.20pm.

