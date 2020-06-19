Lady Gaga Shows Off Glowing Skin In Rare Make-Up Free Selfie

19 June 2020, 13:20

Lady Gaga is so beautiful without make-up.
Lady Gaga is so beautiful without make-up. Picture: instagram

Lady Gaga has shared a rare make-up free selfie and her skin is glowing.

Lady Gaga loves to experiment with different looks when it comes to her hair and make-up.

However, the ‘Chromatica’ singer has given fans a rare glimpse at her bare face with her latest selfie.

Why Is Lady Gaga’s Album Called Chromatica?

Gaga's skin is looking flawless.
Gaga's skin is looking flawless. Picture: instagram

In the snap, Mother Monster can be seen posing in a pink crop top with her peroxide, blonde hair tied back.

As you can see, her skin is GLOWING and she looks incredible.

Seriously, we're gonna need her to drop her skincare routine!

She captioned the post: "Thinking about the world and sending love. I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you."

We love you too, Gaga!

Gaga announced she would be handing her Instagram account, which has 42.5million followers, over to black organisations over the next few weeks to help 'amplify their important voices'.

She said: "Starting tomorrow, I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices.

"And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community."

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

Lady Gaga News

See more Lady Gaga News

Lady Gaga gifts fan jacket after they had touching conversation

Lady Gaga Gives Jacket To A Fan After Hearing Touching Coming Out Story

Hot On Capital

The Geordie Shore stars have a huge combined net worth

Geordie Shore Rich List: The Staggering Fortune The Millionaire TV Stars Have Raked In, From Charlotte Crosby To Gaz Beadle

TV & Film

Nail salons could reopen from July 4

How Nail Bars And Beauty Salons Will Look When They Reopen

News

Denise Van Outen's net worth as she stars on Celebrity Gogglebox

Denise Van Outen's Net Worth As She Appears On Celebrity Gogglebox

TV & Film

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra are appearing on 2020's Celebrity Gogglebox

Harry Redknapp And Wife Sandra: Net Worth And Their Children Revealed

News

Harry Redknapp and Sandra's beachfront mansion in exclusive Sandbanks

Where Does Harry Redknapp Live? Inside Celebrity Gogglebox Star & Wife Sandra's Multi-Million Pound Seafront Mansion

TV & Film

TikTok reveals how it recommends video for each user

TikTok Reveals 'For You' Page Algorithm Secrets For First Time

Features