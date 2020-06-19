Lady Gaga Shows Off Glowing Skin In Rare Make-Up Free Selfie

Lady Gaga is so beautiful without make-up. Picture: instagram

Lady Gaga has shared a rare make-up free selfie and her skin is glowing.

Lady Gaga loves to experiment with different looks when it comes to her hair and make-up.

However, the ‘Chromatica’ singer has given fans a rare glimpse at her bare face with her latest selfie.

Gaga's skin is looking flawless. Picture: instagram

In the snap, Mother Monster can be seen posing in a pink crop top with her peroxide, blonde hair tied back.

As you can see, her skin is GLOWING and she looks incredible.

Seriously, we're gonna need her to drop her skincare routine!

She captioned the post: "Thinking about the world and sending love. I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you."

We love you too, Gaga!

Gaga announced she would be handing her Instagram account, which has 42.5million followers, over to black organisations over the next few weeks to help 'amplify their important voices'.

She said: "Starting tomorrow, I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices.

"And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community."

