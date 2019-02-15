Lady Gaga Fixes The Mistake In Her Musical Tattoo

Lady Gaga shared her recently fixed tattoo, which showed not enough lines on her musical stave.

The A Star Is Born actress recently corrected her tattoo, which was soon seen to be incorrect.

Lady Gaga's Monsters noted that her latest musical ink only had four lines in the stave; instead of the correct five.

> Lady Gaga Hits Back At Cardi B Haters With An Empowering GRAMMY Tweet

Lady Gaga got a tattoo which was incorrectly designed. Picture: Getty

She soon got the tattoo fixed, and showed the latest piece of body art to her 33 million Instagram followers, saying "Musical crisis averted.

"Too many tequilas forgot the fifth staff line poor thing," said the 'Poker Face' singer. "Here's the real deal."

Lady Gaga recently got two new tattoos. Picture: Instagram

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip On All Things Lady Gaga

Gaga also shared another tattoo she received, recently; a rose inked up her spinal cord, with the words "la vie en rose" etched beside it.

Lady Gaga is currently celebrating her third Academy Award nomination, and her first nod for her acting; with her role as Ally Maine in A Star Is Born.