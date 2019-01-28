What Are The Chances That Lady Gaga Will Win An Academy Award For Her Role In A Star Is Born?

Lady Gaga has been nominated for her role in A Star Is Born. Picture: Getty (L); YouTube (R)

Lady Gaga has been nominated for two Oscars this year - for her movie A Star Is Born. But what are the chances of her walking away with an Academy Award?

Lady Gaga's previously appeared in movies such as Muppets Most Wanted and Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, however, she has been nominated for her second and third Academy Awards in her recent movie A Star Is Born.

Starring alongside Bradley Cooper - who she recently brought up on stage to sing with - Gaga plays Ally Maine; a nightclub singer who is discovered by Cooper's Jackson.

The 'Just Dance' singer is said to be one of the favourites to win the Oscar for Best Actress, after she received wins at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and the National Board of Review Awards.

However, bookies have said that Lady Gaga is actually third favourite to win; with Glenn Close predicted to win the award for her role in The Wife, with 1/3 odds, and Olivia Colman in The Favourite coming in second with 4/1 odds.

Lady Gaga is likely to win at least one Academy Award for A Star Is Born. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga only has 10/1 odds, which still makes her more likely to win the Academy Award than two-time nominee Melissa McCarthy and Yalitza Aparicio.

