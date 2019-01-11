R. Kelly's Attorney Slams Lady Gaga For Using Controversy To "Win An Oscar"

R. Kelly's team has accused Lady Gaga of using him to get an Oscar. Picture: Getty

After Lady Gaga removed 'Do What U Want (With My Body)' from streaming services, R. Kelly's team have accused her of exploiting the controversy.

Lady Gaga recently removed her collaboration with R. Kelly, 'Do What U Want (With My Body)', following claims of sexual abuse made against the rapper.

Now, R. Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, has claimed that the 'Ignition' star is innocent, and that Lady Gaga is exploiting the controversy.

"It is unfortunate the extent people want to put his past relationships under a microscope for their own personal gain," said Steve, stating that R. Kelly had not committed any crimes. "But no one complained when they were living the glamorous life as a rockstar groupie or girlfriend."

After Lady Gaga shared a lengthy post condemning R. Kelly's actions to Twitter, she personally came under fire by R. Kelly's attorney.

Lady Gaga removed 'Do What U Want (With My Body)' from streaming services. Picture: Getty

Steve Greenberg said, "Mr. Kelly appreciates that she recognized his immense talent and collaborated with him to help her career, but finds it regrettable that she is now exploiting this controversy to try and help her in her effort to win an Oscar."

Lady Gaga is set to be a strong contender for Academy Award for Best Actress for her role alongside Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. Gaga plays Ally Maine, a nightclub singer who is discovered by a musician and becomes a famous star.

A Lifetime documentary recently aired detailing R. Kelly's allegations of sexual abuse, including his relationship with singer Aaliyah.