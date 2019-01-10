Lady Gaga Breaks Silence Over R. Kelly And Removes Collaboration From Streaming Services

Lady Gaga is set to remove 'Do What U Want' from streaming services. Picture: Getty (L); Twitter (R)

Following the controversy surrounding R. Kelly, Lady Gaga has released a statement saying she's sorry for working with the rapper.

The singer and actor, Lady Gaga, posted a lengthy statement to her 77.6 million Twitter followers apologising for working with R. Kelly.

This comes after a documentary series detailed decades of sexual abuse against the R&B singer.

> Sandra Oh Pokes Fun At Lady Gaga’s “100 People” Speech At The Golden Globes And It's Hilarious

In the note, the 'A Star Is Born' performer wrote "I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously.

"What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible," continued Lady Gaga. "As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn't processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life".

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

The song Gaga was referring to was 'Do What U Want (With My Body)' - a collaboration she made with R. Kelly - which she said she would now remove from iTunes and other streaming platforms, and declares she wouldn't work with him again.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Information From Your Favourite Celebrities

Lady Gaga previously performed on Saturday Night Live with R. Kelly. Picture: Getty

Speaking of 'Do What U Want (With My Body)', the 'Poker Face' singer said "I think it's clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time. If I could go back and have a talk with my younger self I'd tell her to go through the therapy I have since then, so that I could understand the confused post-traumatic state that I was in."

After she stated her love for her fans, they reciprocated it by sharing their praise for Lady Gaga, for her courage, empathy and action.