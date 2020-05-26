Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’ Takes Over TikTok With Iconic Dance Routine

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' has become a viral sensation. Picture: Instagram / Getty

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s collaboration, ‘Rain on Me’, is the latest TikTkok trend all over our feeds.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped an absolute anthem with their collaboration for ‘Rain on Me’, from Gaga’s upcoming album ‘Chromatica’, and it didn’t take long for the pop stars’ dance routine to get picked up on TikTok.

In the incredible sci-fi themed music video Gaga and Ari are dressed in vinyl body suits with thigh-high boots and eye-liner flicks taken to a whole new level.

‘Rain On Me’: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s Fans React To 'Iconic' Video

‘Rain on Me’ was quickly hailed an anthem of its own and fans of the musical sensations have, naturally, made the dance routine into a TikTok trend.

There are already millions of fan videos recreating the dance, with many going to the dedicated lengths of wearing an Ari-inspired high ponytail and bright white eyeliner.

The dance routine is definitely one fans are preparing to show off as soon as lockdown is lifted, but in the meantime TikTok routines of the video are cropping up everywhere.

While a lot of TikTok stars have attempted the routine, stars including actor Terry Crews have recreated their own version of the moves getting the garden hose or shower involved as a prop.

Internet sensation Benito Skinner meanwhile made a hilarious video, launching into the dance and spraying a water pistol from the roof of his car when it came on the radio.

Ari also made sure to teach her family the routine, getting her mum Joan and her brother Frankie involved at the weekend after the song dropped.

The singer, her brother, and their mum wore face masks and danced in the back garden with Ari leading the way after teaching them the incredible routine.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

