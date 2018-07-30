Justin Bieber's 'No Brainer' Lyrics Are Inspired By Hailey Baldwin
30 July 2018, 12:07
Justin Bieber's teamed up with DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper & Quavo again for new song 'No Brainer' and his lyrics sound a lot like they're about his fiancé Hailey Baldwin!
Having previously released the song 'I'm The One' together, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Quavo and Chance The Rapper have joined forces again for new anthem 'No Brainer' and we can't get enough of it right now!
But a quick look at the 'No Brainer' lyrics has got us convinced that Justin Bieber is singing about his fiancé Hailey Baldwin during his loved up verse and it's giving us a whole new vibe to the song.
DJ Khaled “No Brainer” ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Quavo Lyrics
[Intro – DJ Khaled]
WeTheBestMusic
Another One
DJ Khaled
[Hook - Justin Bieber]
It’s the gal that I’ll crown baby it’s a no brainer
It ain’t that hard to choose
If I maybe for real baby it’s a no brainer
Catch your mind & lose
Go hard & watch the sun rise
One night will change your whole life
Hard top drop top baby it’s a no brainer
Put ‘em up if you’re with me
Yeaaaaaaaaaaaa y eeeaaaa eeeaaa eee
In the middle
Whoohhhhhh oooohhhhh ooohhh ooooo
Put em high
Yeaaaaaaaaaaaa y eeeaaaa eeeaaa eee
Both sides yea
Whoohhhhhh oooohhhhh ooohhh ooooo
Put ‘em high
[Verse – Quavo]
Quavo
Momma told you don’t talk to strangers
(Momma momma momma)
But when youu riding in that drop you can’t explain it
(Skr skr skr skrrrrr)
What you been waiting on this whole time
(Hey)
I’ll blow the brains outta yo mind
(Boom)
And I ain’t talking bout physically
(No)
I’m talking ‘bout mentally
(Talking bout mentally)
She looking she look like she nasty
(She looking)
She looking she look like she classy
(She looking)
She looking just look at her dancing
(Look at her)
She looking I took her to the mansion
(Yea yea)
[Hook – Justin Bieber]
It’s the gal that I’ll crown baby it’s a no brainer
It ain’t that hard to choose
If I maybe for real baby it’s a no brainer
Catch your mind & lose
Go hard & watch the sun rise
One night will change your whole life
Hard top drop top baby it’s a no brainer
Put ‘em up if you’re with me
Yeaaaaaaaaaaaa y eeeaaaa eeeaaa eee
In the middle
Whoohhhhhh oooohhhhh ooohhh ooooo
Put em high
Yeaaaaaaaaaaaa y eeeaaaa eeeaaa eee
Both sides yea
Whoohhhhhh oooohhhhh ooohhh ooooo
Put em high
[Verse – Chance The Rapper]
Don’t look rich I ain’t got no chain
(Huh)
Not on the list I ain’t got no name
But we in this -----/ ----- I’m not no lame
And I keep a ----- franklin I’m not going to change
A lot of these are messy
(Messy)
I just want you and your bestie
I don’t gotta answer for whenever you text me
(Text me)
Just wanna have a choice and they all wanna test me
(Test me)
She ch ch ch ch choosing a squad
(Huh)
She tryna to between Me Justin Quav & the squad
(The squad)
She told me that she love that I make music for God
(Huh)
I told her that I will love to see that --- applaud
(--- Applaud)
[Hook - Justin Bieber]
It’s the gal that I’ll crown baby it’s a no brainer
It ain’t that hard to choose
If I maybe for real baby it’s a no brainer
Catch your mind & lose
Go hard & watch the sun rise
One night will change your whole life
Hard top drop top baby it’s a no brainer
Put ‘em up if you’re with me
Yeaaaaaaaaaaaa y eeeaaaa eeeaaa eee
In the middle
Whoohhhhhh oooohhhhh ooohhh ooooo
Put em high
Yeaaaaaaaaaaaa y eeeaaaa eeeaaa eee
Both sides yea
Whoohhhhhh oooohhhhh ooohhh ooooo
Put em high
[Verse – Justin Bieber]
You walked down have me sitting up
Demanded my attention have to give it up
Look like somebody designed you
You drop dead gorgeous
Made me wanna live it up
Your presence is critical
Moving my soul yea you’re spiritual
They hated when you notice me
Like everybody else is invisible
(Ohhhhh oh)
Breaking all the rules
(All the rules)
So above the law
(So above the law)
I’ll be your excuse
(Whoaaaaaaa ohhhhhhh)
You’ll walk around nowwwwww
[Hook - Justin Bieber]
It’s the gal that I’ll crown baby it’s a no brainer
(No brainer)
It ain’t that hard to choose
(Oh)If I maybe for real baby it’s a no brainer
(No brainer)
Catch your mind & lose
Go hard and watch the sun rise
(Rise)
One night will change your whole life
(Life)
Hard top drop top baby it’s a no brainer
(Come on)
Put ‘em up if you’re with me
Yeaaaaaaaaaaaa y eeeaaaa eeeaaa eee
In the middle
(Yea in the middle)
Whoohhhhhh oooohhhhh ooohhh ooooo
Put ‘em high
(Put em high)
Yeaaaaaaaaaaaa y eeeaaaa eeeaaa eee
Both sides yea
(Both side yea eeee eaaaa)
Whoohhhhhh oooohhhhh ooohhh ooooo
Put ‘em high
(Put em high yyyyyyyy high... way high yyyyyyyy high)
With lyrics like, "You walked down have me sitting up / Demanded my attention have to give it up" and "Your presence is critical / Moving my soul yea you’re spiritual", it sounds a lot like Justin's got Hailey in mind on this song.
Justin and Hailey have been engaged for several weeks now, although they haven't spoken out publicly about it too much. We don't have a daye for their wedding or have any idea when they plan to tie the knot, but fans have been very excited nonetheless.
