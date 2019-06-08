Jess Glynne's Summertime Ball Performance Gave Us All Kinds Of Feels

8 June 2019, 16:47 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 18:50

Jess Glynne sounded incredible at the Summertime Ball
Jess Glynne sounded incredible at the Summertime Ball. Picture: PA

Summertime Ball veteran Jess Glynne's fourth Ball was a performance not to be forgotten.

Jess Glynne is an esteemed pro when it comes to the Summertime Ball, performing some of her biggest hits to a packed stadium of excited fans for the fourth time and she sounded better than ever.

From 'Hold My Hand', the perfect summery tune, to the more emotional 'Thursday', Jess was giving us all kinds of feels throughout her set, reminding everyone just what makes her so unique with her unmistakeable and legendary voice.

She also gave us plenty of fashion inspiration for the summer, looking sensational in a daring neon green ensemble.

Jess opened her set with her famous tune 'Hold My Hand' to get the crowd going and we never knew neon green could look so good

'These Days' hit us right in the feels with people singing every lyric back to her

Jess made us all feel pretty with one of her own favourite songs, 'Thursday'

Jess performed her brand new single featuring Jax Jones 'One Touch'

Everyone knew the words to her classic 2018 pop hit 'All I am'

It was an epic finish to her Ball set with 'I'll Be There' leaving the crowd with a proper dose of pop music

Jess Glynne looked as chic as ever at the Summertime Ball
Jess Glynne looked as chic as ever at the Summertime Ball. Picture: PA

Set list

- 'Hold My Hand'

- 'These Days'

- 'Thursday'

- 'One Touch'

- 'All I Am'

- 'I'll Be There'

