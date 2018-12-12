Jess Glynne – ‘Thursday’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Jess Glynne's latest single 'Thursday' sounded so good live on stage at the #CapitalJBB!

Taken from her latest album 'Always In Between', Jess Glynne's brilliant track 'Thursday' was an incredible moment during the chart-topper's #CapitalJBB set.

> Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Powering through an emotive performance of the hit song, Jess' stunning vocals had the 16,000 strong crowd captivated inside London's O2 - and a quick watch of the video above will prove why.

Jess Glynne on stage. Picture: PA

'Thursday' is an honest song about real feelings and Jess' live performance of it couldn't have felt more genuine...the sign of a truly brilliant music star.

Check out Jess Glynne’s performance of ‘Thursday’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Jess Glynne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Hold My Hand'

'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself'

'These Days'

'Thursday'

'Rather Be'

'All I Am'

'I'll Be There'

Jess Glynne – ‘Thursday’ Lyrics

I won't wear makeup on Thursday

I'm sick of covering up

I'm tired of feeling so broken

I'm tired of falling in love

Sometimes I'm shy and I'm anxious

Sometimes I'm down on my knees

Sometimes I try to embrace all my insecurities

So I won't wear makeup on Thursday

'Cause who I am is enough

And there are many things that I could change so slightly

But why would I succumb to something so unlike me?

I was always taught to just be myself

Don't change for anyone

I wanna love, I don't wanna cry

Don't want these tears inside my eyes, yeah

Don't wanna wake up and feel insecure

I wanna sing, I wanna dance

I wanna feel love inside my hands again

I just wanna feel beautiful

Oh-oh-oh-oh, I-

Oh-oh-oh-oh, I-

Oh-oh-oh, I just wanna feel beautiful

I'll wear my sweatpants on Thursday

And I'll drink soft drink from a can

I'll build my own independence

I don't always need a man

You know sometimes I feel lonely

Could do with the company

Oh, I get high when I'm down

But you know that's alright with me

So I will do nothing on Thursday

Sit alone and be

And there are many things that I could change so slightly

But why would I succumb to something so unlike me?

I was always taught to just be myself

Don't change for anyone

I wanna love, I don't wanna cry

Don't want these tears inside my eyes, yeah

Don't wanna wake up and feel insecure

I wanna sing, I wanna dance

I wanna feel love inside my hands again

I just wanna feel beautiful

Oh-oh-oh-oh, I-

Oh-oh-oh-oh, I-

Oh-oh-oh, I just wanna feel beautiful

Oh-oh-oh-oh, I-

Oh-oh-oh-oh, I-

Oh-oh-oh, I just wanna feel beautiful

I won't wear makeup on Thursday

'Cause who I am is enough

I wanna love, I wanna cry

Don't want these tears inside my eyes, yeah

Don't wanna wake up and feel insecure

I wanna sing, I wanna dance

I wanna feel love inside my hands again

I just wanna feel beautiful

Oh-oh-oh-oh, I-

Oh-oh-oh-oh, I-

Oh-oh-oh, I just wanna feel beautiful

Oh-oh-oh-oh, I-

Oh-oh-oh-oh, I-

Oh-oh-oh, I just wanna feel beautiful

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest #CapitalJBB News