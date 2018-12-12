Jess Glynne – ‘All I Am’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
12 December 2018, 10:30
Jess Glynne's breathtaking performance of 'All I Am' was amazing at the #CapitalJBB.
When you're a superstar music icon who can only release absolute anthems, it's no surprise when you put on an immaculate performance at the #CapitalJBB!
'All I Am' is taken from Jess Glynne's latest album 'Always In Between' and it's clearly a fan favourite as the 16,000 strong crowd inside London's O2 belted out every word.
Accompanied by a group of seriously talented dancers, Jess' live set was a energetic affair and is one we could easily watch over and over again!
Check out Jess Glynne’s performance of ‘All I Am’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…
Jess Glynne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
'Hold My Hand'
'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself'
'These Days'
'Thursday'
'Rather Be'
'All I Am'
'I'll Be There'
Jess Glynne – ‘All I Am’ Lyrics
Every butterfly I get belongs to you
You don't believe me, but it's true
Sure, the freckles on my arm spell out your name
Real feelings coming through
'Cause all I know and all I am is you
Yeah, all I know and all I am is you
I'm breaking my silence
'Cause I've had a few
I just can't deny it
That all I know and all I am is you
Every time I think I'm falling
I know you're falling too
There's no doubt you're all in
If you ever think you're falling
You know I'll catch you too
'Cause all I am is you
Every daydream I have starts and ends with you
I wanna play it one more time
When I need an alibi, you're my perfect excuse
You are always on my side
'Cause all I know and all I am is you
I'm breaking my silence
'Cause I've had a few
I just can't deny it
That all I know and all I am is you
Every time I think I'm falling
I know you're falling too
There's no doubt you're all in
If you ever think you're falling
You know I'll catch you too
All I am is you
It feels like I'm miles away
You bring me back home again
You hold me through my mistakes
Let go as we start again
You're a habit I'll never break
No no, no no, no
I'm breaking my silence
'Cause I've had a few
I just can't deny it (oh, no)
That all I know and all I am is you
Every time I think I'm falling
I know you're falling too
There's no doubt you're all in
If you ever think you're falling
You know I'll catch you too
All I am, oh
'Cause all I know and all I am is you
Yeah, all I know and all I am is you
'Cause all I know and all I am is you
Yeah, all I know and all I am is you