Jess Glynne – ‘All I Am’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Jess Glynne's breathtaking performance of 'All I Am' was amazing at the #CapitalJBB.

When you're a superstar music icon who can only release absolute anthems, it's no surprise when you put on an immaculate performance at the #CapitalJBB!

'All I Am' is taken from Jess Glynne's latest album 'Always In Between' and it's clearly a fan favourite as the 16,000 strong crowd inside London's O2 belted out every word.

Jess Glynne on stage. Picture: PA

Accompanied by a group of seriously talented dancers, Jess' live set was a energetic affair and is one we could easily watch over and over again!

Check out Jess Glynne’s performance of ‘All I Am’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Jess Glynne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Hold My Hand'

'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself'

'These Days'

'Thursday'

'Rather Be'

'All I Am'

'I'll Be There'

Jess Glynne – ‘All I Am’ Lyrics

Every butterfly I get belongs to you

You don't believe me, but it's true

Sure, the freckles on my arm spell out your name

Real feelings coming through

'Cause all I know and all I am is you

Yeah, all I know and all I am is you

I'm breaking my silence

'Cause I've had a few

I just can't deny it

That all I know and all I am is you

Every time I think I'm falling

I know you're falling too

There's no doubt you're all in

If you ever think you're falling

You know I'll catch you too

'Cause all I am is you

Every daydream I have starts and ends with you

I wanna play it one more time

When I need an alibi, you're my perfect excuse

You are always on my side

'Cause all I know and all I am is you

I'm breaking my silence

'Cause I've had a few

I just can't deny it

That all I know and all I am is you

Every time I think I'm falling

I know you're falling too

There's no doubt you're all in

If you ever think you're falling

You know I'll catch you too

All I am is you

It feels like I'm miles away

You bring me back home again

You hold me through my mistakes

Let go as we start again

You're a habit I'll never break

No no, no no, no

I'm breaking my silence

'Cause I've had a few

I just can't deny it (oh, no)

That all I know and all I am is you

Every time I think I'm falling

I know you're falling too

There's no doubt you're all in

If you ever think you're falling

You know I'll catch you too

All I am, oh

'Cause all I know and all I am is you

Yeah, all I know and all I am is you

'Cause all I know and all I am is you

Yeah, all I know and all I am is you

