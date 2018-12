Jason Derulo's Breathtaking #CapitalJBB Performance Had Fans Begging For More

From classics like 'The Other Side' and 'Tip Toe' to his brand new single 'Goodbye', Jason Derulo absolutely owned it at the #CapitalJBB!

Watching Jason Derulo's live set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola was a mix of emotions - happiness, excitement and a whole lot of eyewatering hotness.

He's released a heap of top tunes over the last few years and he brought all of them with him to the #CapitalJBB, as well as some seriously stunning dance moves.

Opening his live set with the ever-popular 'Swalla', Jason powered through a set including classics like 'Tip Toe', 'The Other Side' and 'Talk Dirty' before he got into his latest track 'Goodbye'.

Ahead of that song, Jason showed off some mindblowing opera skills and the crowd coouldn't believe what they were seeing from this masterful performer.

Derulo's shirt was off in a flash, with the hunk flexing his muscular physique throughout a number of stunning dance breaks as he burst into 'Talk Dirty' and then brought his dramatic set to a close with the brilliant 'Want To Want Me'.

Whilst we had him at the #CapitalJBB, we couldn't let Jason Derullo go without catching up with the our very own Roman Kemp, who challenged him to recreate some of the best songs from all our favourite musicals...

When Jason Derulo touched down at the #CapitalJBB he headed down to our red carpet and there's only one word to describe this look... mindblowing.

Jason Derulo on the red carpet. Picture: PA

Jason Derulo - Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Swalla'

'Trumpets'

'Tip Toe'

'The Other Side'

'Goodbye'

'Talk Dirty'

'Want To Want Me'

