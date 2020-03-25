Ed Sheeran Will ’Pay Wages Of Workers At His London Restaurant’ During Coronavirus Closure

25 March 2020, 16:03 | Updated: 25 March 2020, 16:18

Ed Sheeran opened Bertie Blossoms in 2019.
Ed Sheeran opened Bertie Blossoms in 2019. Picture: PA/Instagram

Ed Sheeran will continue to pay staff who work in his London restaurant despite it being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ed Sheeran is known for being one of the nicest stars in pop, so it’s no surprise he’s taking good care of the staff who work at his London restaurant during the coronavirus crisis.

According to reports, the ‘Beautiful People’ singer has assured employees at his Notting Hill eatery, Bertie Blossoms, that he will continue to pay their wages in full.

Camila Cabello Has The Sweetest Message For Ed Sheeran After 'South Of The Border' Collaboration

He’s also urged them to seem other employment opportunities while his restaurant remains shut.

A source told a tabloid: “Ed's told everyone not to worry and that he's picking up the tab and he'll see them all again for a massive p*ss-up once the world gets back to normal.

“Ed even told staff they could go out and seek other employment if they wanted or go help the nation by doing voluntary work.”

Ed opened Bertie Blossoms, which is apparently named about his wife Cherry Seaborn, in September 2019.

It serves ‘fresh, local produce and quality products’ and a wide range of cocktails. We'll have to give it a go when this all blows over!

Announcing the news in an Instagram post, Ed said: “’Me and @stuartcamp73 have opened up our own bar in London.

“It’s called @bertie_blossoms, and it’s on Portobello road, opposite Pizza East.

“Good beer and good food. Pop in when you have time, hope you like it!”

Ed is also landlord of The Lancaster Lock, which fans of the singer will know is located in the centre of his Suffold estate.

> Grab the Capital app to get the latest music and showbiz news!

Latest Ed Sheeran News

See more Latest Ed Sheeran News

Taylor Swift stepped out in London for Joe Alwyn's 29th birthday

Taylor Swift Celebrated Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Birthday In London With Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

What is Ed Sheeran saying to Camila Cabello?

What Is Ed Sheeran Saying To Camila Cabello In This Clip?

Ed Sheeran joined Khalid on stage at the O2 for 'Beautiful People'

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Joined Khalid On Stage At The O2 After Announcing 2 Year Break
benny blanco stopped Ed Sheeran from swearing when writing 'Love Yourself'

benny blanco Persuaded Ed Sheeran To Change The Title Of Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself'
Ed Sheeran is going on a very long break after mammoth two year tour

Ed Sheeran Announces Extended Break After Wrapping Up The Biggest Tour Of All Time

Hot On Capital

Celebs have taken to social media to show off their quarantine activities

From Little Mix's Jade Thrilwall & Justin Bieber To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Here's What Celebs Are Doing In Quarantine

Coronavirus

UK PM Johnson Holds A Press Conference To Update The Country On The Coronavirus Pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson: 'Help For Self-Employed Is Coming In Next Few Days'

Coronavirus

The 'who is more' Instagram filter has been all over our feeds

How To Get The ‘Who Is More’ Instagram Filter

News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and boyfriend Andre Grey at the Brit Awards

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray: Inside Their Relationship, How They Met & More

Little Mix

Tom Holland has adopted three chickens

Tom Holland Buys Chickens After Being Unable To Find Eggs In The Supermarket Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

News

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, Trailers, And Where The Netflix Show Is Being Filmed

TV & Film