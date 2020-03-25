Ed Sheeran Will ’Pay Wages Of Workers At His London Restaurant’ During Coronavirus Closure

Ed Sheeran opened Bertie Blossoms in 2019. Picture: PA/Instagram

Ed Sheeran will continue to pay staff who work in his London restaurant despite it being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ed Sheeran is known for being one of the nicest stars in pop, so it’s no surprise he’s taking good care of the staff who work at his London restaurant during the coronavirus crisis.

According to reports, the ‘Beautiful People’ singer has assured employees at his Notting Hill eatery, Bertie Blossoms, that he will continue to pay their wages in full.

He’s also urged them to seem other employment opportunities while his restaurant remains shut.

A source told a tabloid: “Ed's told everyone not to worry and that he's picking up the tab and he'll see them all again for a massive p*ss-up once the world gets back to normal.

“Ed even told staff they could go out and seek other employment if they wanted or go help the nation by doing voluntary work.”

Ed opened Bertie Blossoms, which is apparently named about his wife Cherry Seaborn, in September 2019.

It serves ‘fresh, local produce and quality products’ and a wide range of cocktails. We'll have to give it a go when this all blows over!

Announcing the news in an Instagram post, Ed said: “’Me and @stuartcamp73 have opened up our own bar in London.

“It’s called @bertie_blossoms, and it’s on Portobello road, opposite Pizza East.

“Good beer and good food. Pop in when you have time, hope you like it!”

Ed is also landlord of The Lancaster Lock, which fans of the singer will know is located in the centre of his Suffold estate.

