Firefighters Were Called To Tackle A Fire At Ed Sheeran’s Million Pound Estate

Firefighters were called to one of Ed Sheeran's properties. Picture: Getty

Fire crews were called to tackle a “small building fire” at one of Ed Sheeran’s properties.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called in the early hours of the morning after reports of a "small building fire" at one of Ed Sheeran’s properties.

A spokesman said crews "extinguished the fire quickly and then ventilated the area of heavy smoke".

“Three engines were sent to the incident, from Framlingham, Saxmundham and Halesworth."

“The incident was closed at 8.55am.”

He added that no one had been injured in the blaze and ambulance services was not in attendance.

Framlingham locals have been dubbed the neighbourhood as 'Sheeran-ville' as he owns so much property there.

The singer recently revealed he plans to build an underground ‘man cave’ under the grounds of his main farmhouse. The house currently boats a treehouse, swimming pool, and bar converted to a pub.

