Ed Sheeran 'Cried Every Day' At School From Bullies For Being Ginger & Having A Stutter

Ed Sheeran has opened up about being bullied at school, heartbreakingly revealing he would 'cry every single day' before he found music.

Ed Sheeran has opened up about being bullied in school for having ginger hair, glasses and a stutter, revealing he would 'cry every day' at school before finding his feet as a musician during his teen years.

In an interview for Love Music Hate Racism, the 28-year-old 'Shape Of You' singer said: 'Well yeah because I was ginger so I was instantly ripped into from the day I started school."

"Ginger, had a stutter, wore huge glasses, just a bit odd, but then as I got older I kind of loved it."

He heartbreakingly revealed the difficult time he had 'I hated primary school with a passion. I would cry every single day."

Ed Sheeran talks about his school experience with Dave for 'Love Music Hate Racism'. Picture: YouTube/Love Music Hate Racism

Thankfully, Ed said he came into his own at secondary school when he discovered music.

He continued on to say: "Then I got to high school and started playing guitar, I joined a band and music is just one of these things which gives you confidence and you're suddenly like 'wow I can actually do something well'".

Ed famously married his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn, in a top secret ceremony, with the singer referring to her as his 'wife' in January 2019.

