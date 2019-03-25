Ed Sheeran 'Cried Every Day' At School From Bullies For Being Ginger & Having A Stutter

25 March 2019, 17:19

Ed Sheeran has opened up about being bullied at school, heartbreakingly revealing he would 'cry every single day' before he found music.

Ed Sheeran has opened up about being bullied in school for having ginger hair, glasses and a stutter, revealing he would 'cry every day' at school before finding his feet as a musician during his teen years.

WATCH: We Opened An Ed Sheeran Themed Pub, Called 'Shape Of Brew'

View this post on Instagram

Who likes sport sports

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

In an interview for Love Music Hate Racism, the 28-year-old 'Shape Of You' singer said: 'Well yeah because I was ginger so I was instantly ripped into from the day I started school."

"Ginger, had a stutter, wore huge glasses, just a bit odd, but then as I got older I kind of loved it."

He heartbreakingly revealed the difficult time he had 'I hated primary school with a passion. I would cry every single day."

Ed Sheeran talks about his school experience with Dave for 'Love Music Hate Racism'
Ed Sheeran talks about his school experience with Dave for 'Love Music Hate Racism'. Picture: YouTube/Love Music Hate Racism

Thankfully, Ed said he came into his own at secondary school when he discovered music.

He continued on to say: "Then I got to high school and started playing guitar, I joined a band and music is just one of these things which gives you confidence and you're suddenly like 'wow I can actually do something well'".

Ed famously married his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn, in a top secret ceremony, with the singer referring to her as his 'wife' in January 2019.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ed Sheeran news

Latest Ed Sheeran News

See more Latest Ed Sheeran News

Sonny Jay hosted the opening of the 'Shape of Brew' pub in London

WATCH: We Opened An Ed Sheeran Themed Pub, Called 'Shape Of Brew'
Ed Sheeran's pond is under investigation amongst pool allegations

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk 'Wildlife Pond' Angers Fans Amidst Swimming Pool Allegations
Ed Sheeran has married his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran 'Married' Childhood Sweetheart Cherry Seaborn In Intimate Ceremony With Just 40 Guests
Ed Sheeran stars in Danny Boyle's comedy-drama Yesterday

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Makes His Feature Film Debut In The Beatles Inspired 'Yesterday'
Firefighters were called to one of Ed Sheeran's properties.

Firefighters Were Called To Tackle A Fire At Ed Sheeran’s Million Pound Estate

More News

See more More News

Zara Larsson's new single 'Don't Worry Bout Me' is set to be released this week

Zara Larsson's New Single 'Don't Worry Bout Me': Artwork, Release Date & More
Amber Turner is glad to be rid of Dan Edgar's 'bad energy'

Amber Turner Breaks Silence After Chloe Sims Declares Her Love For Dan Edgar On The Only Way Is Essex

TV & Film

Joe Keery is a hit among Stranger Things fans

How Old Is Joe Keery, Has Steve From Stranger Things Got A Girlfriend And Where's He From?

TV & Film

Here's everything you need to know about Finn Wolfhard.

How Tall Is Finn Wolfhard, What's Mike From Stranger Things' Band And How Old Is He?

TV & Film

Machine Gun Kelly looks totally different in The Dirt.

Machine Gun Kelly In Netflix's The Dirt: Actor Looks Completely Unrecognisable As Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee