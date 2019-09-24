Ed Sheeran Designs Blue Peter Music Badge – Here's How You Can Get Your Hands On One

24 September 2019, 13:22

Ed Sheeran has designed the Blue Peter music badge
Ed Sheeran has designed the Blue Peter music badge. Picture: PA / BBC

Ed Sheeran has designed the music badge for Blue Peter.

Ed Sheeran’s special design of the new music badge for Blue Peter is a colourful emblem to celebrate all things musical.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer designed the badge with an array of multicolours to frame the Blue Peter logo, with musical notes etched over the top and a keyboard at the bottom.

What Is Ed Sheeran Saying To Camila Cabello In This Clip?

Ed said of the honour that he’s hoping to inspire more children to take up a musical instrument.

He said: "I've always loved Blue Peter and even got the chance to present the show a while back, so I'm made up that I got to design their first ever badge for BBC Music Day. Music was really important to me growing up and I hope this badge will inspire more kids to get into it."

If you ever wanted to get your hands on one of these iconic badges, it’s so much easier than you think.

All you have to do is tell Blue Peter how you enjoy making music, this could be through trying a new instrument or being part of a musical performance.

You could also tell them all about your favourite instrument or ask a relative or teacher about their best music memories and how they’ve been inspired by it.

This specific design of the badge will be officially launched on 24 September.

