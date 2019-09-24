What Is Ed Sheeran Saying To Camila Cabello In This Clip?

24 September 2019, 11:50

What is Ed Sheeran saying to Camila Cabello?
What is Ed Sheeran saying to Camila Cabello? Picture: PA Images/Instagram: teddysphotos

Ed Sheeran has asked his Instagram followers to guess what he's saying to Camila Cabello in this studio clip and it's led to some interesting theories from fans.

Ed Sheeran has sparked some surprising rumours after his latest Instagram post, featuring Camila Cabello.

> Camila Cabello Has The Sweetest Message For Ed Sheeran After 'South Of The Border' Collaboration

Ed uploaded a short clip of him and Camila in the studio recording their collaboration 'South Of The Border' but muted the audio and asked his 32 million followers to guess what was being said.

"Me and (Camila Cabello) in the studio making South Of The Border. Can you guess what I’m saying to her? Caption contest in the comments below," Ed wrote. The clip shows Ed saying something to Camila, which causes her to gasp in surprise.

It's basically led to two theories from fans: either Ed's releasing 'South Of The Border' as a single or he's becoming a dad.

Fans speculate about what Ed Sheeran is saying to Camila Cabello
Fans speculate about what Ed Sheeran is saying to Camila Cabello. Picture: Instagram: teddysphotos

"This is going to be the single," wrote swift_life_13 in the top comments on the post, while bennyyy.rossi questioned "Maybe, cherry is pregnant?"

There's certainly been speculation already about 'South Of The Border' being released as an official single. The track, which also features Cardi B, was included on Ed's recent collaborations album No.6 Collaborations Project.

Ed Sheeran teases 'South Of The Border' is being released as a single
Ed Sheeran teases 'South Of The Border' is being released as a single. Picture: Instagram: teddysphotos

Last week, Ed's manager Stuart Camp responded to a fan on Twitter who said 'South Of The Border' should be a single, saying: "Er... wait a little while." Ed then posted a screengrab of the interaction on his Instagram Story.

The theory that Ed's wife Cherry Seaborn is pregnant is a little less likely, given it would be unusual for Ed to tease the news in such a way. But Ed has said he's going to be taking a couple of years out from music now... so it's certainly possible.

What do you think? Is Ed saying there's a baby on the way, will 'South Of The Border' be the next single from the album or is it something else entirely?

