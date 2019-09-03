benny blanco Persuaded Ed Sheeran To Change The Title Of Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself'

3 September 2019, 08:22

When writing 'Love Yourself', benny blanco convinced Ed Sheeran to rename it, after he opted for a NSFW title.

benny blanco has collaborated with many stars in the past, including Camila Cabello, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, the latter of whom benny had to persuade to rename the title of his song.

When the 'Eastside' hitmaker joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, benny blanco spoke about how he persuaded Ed Sheeran to change the name of Justin Bieber's chart-topping hit to 'Love Yourself', after he wanted to call it 'F*** Yourself'.

"Honestly, the song was supposed to be about sleeping with the neighbour's mother," said benny blanco. "It was originally 'you should go and f*** yourself".

"I'm always trying to make a song that can stand the test of time," continued the producer, explaining that there are few songs that have stood the test of time with cursing in the title.

benny blanco joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
benny blanco joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

benny blanco also explained that he once sailed on a boat - due to his fear of flying - with Ed Sheeran, when the pair watched Titanic together.

