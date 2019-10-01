Demi Lovato’s New Beau Mike Johnson Says She ‘Kisses Really Well’ As He Opens Up About Their New Romance

Mike Johnson called Demi Lovato 'a good kisser'. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram / Mike Johnson/Instagram

Demi Lovato is dating Bachelorette star Mike Johnson.

Demi Lovato, 27, made it no secret she had her eye on Bachelorette star Mike Johnson, 31, and the couple began dating shortly after he was booted off of the show.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer and the reality TV star sparked up a romance after Demi tweeted how much she fancied Mike during his time on Bachelorette.

After seeing each other for a few weeks, Mike has now opened up about his romance with the former Disney star, claiming she “kisses really well”.

Demi Lovato caught Mike Johnson's attention over Instagram. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

During iHeartRadio’s Almost Famous podcast he said: “We’ve gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well… I’m getting to know her for her.”

Mike explained it was Demi’s confidence that caught his attention, as she made the first move.

He continued: “For one, I’m all about her too and she definitely was the aggressor. I find it incredibly sexy. I love that.

“Like, you want me, come at me. If I want you, I’m going to come at you and I’m coming at her as well.”

Mike added he “thinks the world” of the pop star, saying: “I am very private with my relationships straight up. But she’s in this light and that’s why I said she’s so humble and I think the world of her because she has been able to have to deal with this crap.”

Demi and Mike’s romance sparked after they started chatting over DMs, following Demi’s avid Instagram Stories spree in which she said: “Mike I accept your rose!” during his time on the ABC show.

The star’s last serious relationship was with boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, who she dated from 2010 until 2016. In 2017 she admitted in her Simply Complicated documentary her “heart’s always with Wilmer” and said she doesn’t think she’ll ever meet anyone that compares to him.

