Demi Lovato And Henry Levy Split After Four Month Romance

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy have split. Picture: Henry Levy/Instagram

Demi Lovato has ended her relationship with designer Henry Levy, just four months after starting their romance.

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy’s relationship hit the headlines in November 2018 after the Disney star had just completed a 90-day treatment programme.

But it has now been revealed the couple have ended their short-lived relationship, weeks after Henry apparently shared a Valentine’s Day post about his ex girlfriend on his private Instagram account – in which he called her a “beautiful soul”.

A source close to the pop star confirmed their split to People, adding that Levy was “never the singer’s sober companion”.

Demi and the designer reportedly met years ago, with Levy apparently “helping her stay on the right path”.

They were first spotted together in November after they were pictured heading on a dinner date in LA shortly after Demi completed treatment following her overdose in August last year.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker marked six months of sobriety in January, celebrating the milestone with a tattoo of a rose.

