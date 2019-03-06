Demi Lovato And Henry Levy Split After Four Month Romance

6 March 2019, 14:47 | Updated: 6 March 2019, 14:50

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy have split
Demi Lovato and Henry Levy have split. Picture: Henry Levy/Instagram

Demi Lovato has ended her relationship with designer Henry Levy, just four months after starting their romance.

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy’s relationship hit the headlines in November 2018 after the Disney star had just completed a 90-day treatment programme.

But it has now been revealed the couple have ended their short-lived relationship, weeks after Henry apparently shared a Valentine’s Day post about his ex girlfriend on his private Instagram account – in which he called her a “beautiful soul”.

Jonas Brothers Fans Call For Demi Lovato Reunion Following Release Of Their New Song 'Sucker'

A source close to the pop star confirmed their split to People, adding that Levy was “never the singer’s sober companion”.

Demi and the designer reportedly met years ago, with Levy apparently “helping her stay on the right path”.

They were first spotted together in November after they were pictured heading on a dinner date in LA shortly after Demi completed treatment following her overdose in August last year.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker marked six months of sobriety in January, celebrating the milestone with a tattoo of a rose.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato Music

See more Demi Lovato Music

No Promises artwork
No Promises
Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
Instruction (Rhythm Roxx & Mister Barclay Remix)
Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon...
Solo (Wideboys Remix)
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato
No Promises (TRP Remix)
Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato News

See more Demi Lovato News

Fans are begging the Jonas Brothers to reunite with Demi Lovato

Jonas Brothers Fans Call For Demi Lovato Reunion Following Release Of Their New Song 'Sucker'

Demi Lovato Videos

See more Demi Lovato Videos

Ariana Grande responded to a troll who claimed she ignored Demi Lovato

Ariana Grande Confirms She Checks In On Demi Lovato Every Day

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato Pictures

See more Demi Lovato Pictures

Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato

Nick Jonas And Demi Lovato: The Pop Duo's Friendship In Pictures

Nick Jonas