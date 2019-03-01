Jonas Brothers Fans Call For Demi Lovato Reunion Following Release Of Their New Song 'Sucker'

Fans are begging the Jonas Brothers to reunite with Demi Lovato. Picture: Getty / Twitter

The Jonas Brothers’ reunion announcement has fans awaiting more news surrounding their sensational comeback – and many are already begging the trio to collaborate with Demi Lovato.

The Jonas Brothers had some massive hits before they broke up in 2013, with Burnin’ Up, S.O.S and Lovebug just a few of fans’ favourite tracks.

Now the boys are back together they’re working on a whole new vibe, with single ‘Sucker’ their first release since they announced their reunion.

But fans are still reminiscing to the good old days when the boys worked alongside the likes of Demi Lovato (on Camp Rock), Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez and are pleading with the boys to reunite with their former Disney co-stars.

But if they bring out a full album... we need a Jonas Brothers x Demi Lovato collab.. — Krisje 🦕 (@xoKrisje) February 28, 2019

can the jonas brothers do a comeback tour with demi and play on the line — hales (@Iaurdreyfuss) February 28, 2019

Imagine:#JonasBrothers tour with special guests: Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez

HAHAHHAHA — JUDIT BLANCH 🌹 (@Judit_Blanch) February 28, 2019

As they eagerly await to see if the boys will announce plans to tour, fans are flooding Twitter with their hopes, with one person writing: “Imagine: #JonasBrothers tour with special guests: Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez HAHAHHAHA.”

“Okay but when The Jonas Brothers tour can we have Demi as the opening act?” tweeted another, as a third begged: “But if they bring out a full album… we need a Jonas Brothers X Demi Lovato collab…”

We all just want another Camp Rock sequel, tbh!

