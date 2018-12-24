Demi Lovato Says She Is "Sober And Grateful To Be Alive" In Emotional Tweets

Demi Lovato says she "grateful to be alive". Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato took to Twitter on December 22nd to clear up some rumours.

Demi Lovato, who has battled substance abuse in the past, was rushed to hospital in July after being found unconscious at her home.

After spending almost two weeks in a hospital, Demi entered rehab and is now on the road to recovery. However, the singer has now spoken out in a series of emotional tweets on some fake news.

In the tweets she praises her fans and blasts the tabloids: "I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening."

I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

The Grammy nominee also tweeted that one day she will tell everyone the full story about that night but right now she just needs "space and time to heal".

Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

Demi who admitted to relapsing after six years clean in her song 'Sober' in June, added that she is "working hard" on herself and is "happy and clean".

The singer also hit back at "sources" selling stories to tabliods saying: "your “sources” are wrong."

Any “source” out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the shit I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your “sources” are wrong. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

However, Demi ended on a positive note thanking fans for allowing her to "be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul" and return when ready.

I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so fucking much 💗 thank you 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

It is not clear which reports Demi is referring to exactly but we're glad to see she's healthy and recovering.

