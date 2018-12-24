Demi Lovato Says She Is "Sober And Grateful To Be Alive" In Emotional Tweets

24 December 2018, 11:06

Demi Lovato says she "grateful to be alive"
Demi Lovato says she "grateful to be alive". Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato took to Twitter on December 22nd to clear up some rumours.

Demi Lovato, who has battled substance abuse in the past, was rushed to hospital in July after being found unconscious at her home.

Demi Lovato And Cardi B Top The Most Googled Music Stars Of 2018

After spending almost two weeks in a hospital, Demi entered rehab and is now on the road to recovery. However, the singer has now spoken out in a series of emotional tweets on some fake news.

In the tweets she praises her fans and blasts the tabloids: "I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening."

The Grammy nominee also tweeted that one day she will tell everyone the full story about that night but right now she just needs "space and time to heal".

Demi who admitted to relapsing after six years clean in her song 'Sober' in June, added that she is "working hard" on herself and is "happy and clean".

The singer also hit back at "sources" selling stories to tabliods saying: "your “sources” are wrong."

However, Demi ended on a positive note thanking fans for allowing her to "be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul" and return when ready.

It is not clear which reports Demi is referring to exactly but we're glad to see she's healthy and recovering.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato Music

See more Demi Lovato Music

No Promises (TRP Remix)
Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
Solo (Wideboys Remix)
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato
No Promises artwork
No Promises
Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato News

See more Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato and Cardi B top the most googled list.

Demi Lovato And Cardi B Top The Most Googled Music Stars Of 2018

News

Demi Lovato Videos

See more Demi Lovato Videos

Demi Lovato is 'filled with joy' after Grammy nomination

Demi Lovato Says She’s "Filled With Hope" After Grammy Nomination

Demi Lovato Pictures

See more Demi Lovato Pictures

Demi Lovato 'Cool For The Summer' Music Video

33 Pics Charting Demi Lovato's Transformation Through The Years